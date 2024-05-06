What to know about the Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools special election

Bill Lukitsch
·4 min read

Kansas City, Kansans will decide Tuesday whether to issue $420 million in bonds meant to build five new public schools and fund other capital projects proposed by the district.

Approval of the Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools bond would come with a projected property tax increase for district residents.

When discussing the bond at public meetings, Superintendent Anna Stubblefield has pointed to the promise of predecessors to improve facilities across KCKPS after a 2016 bond funded the district’s newest schools, including Gloria Willis Middle School.

There are equity concerns within the district, officials say, between students who attend old buildings versus new ones. One of highlights listed by the district is the elimination of mobile classrooms being held in small trailers outside main buildings as a means to address overcrowding.

How voter turnout will fare in an off-season special election remains to be seen — though it’s sure to be lower than the last major KCKPS facilities bond, a no-tax-increase proposal voters overwhelmingly approved amid the presidential election in November 2016.

Meanwhile, many Kansas City, Kansans, have taken opposing stances on whether to support the latest measure.

Proponents say the bond is an opportunity to invest in aging infrastructure and create a better learning environment that will foster academic success. Another potential bonus supporters cite is the potential to attract new residents with improved schools, thereby widening the tax base.

Critics argue the property tax increase will be shouldered by many community members who simply cannot afford to pay. And they question whether school buildings are the right answer in the face of other challenges, such as student achievement gaps compared with state standards.

Here’s a more detailed look at what’s on the ballot Tuesday:

What’s in the plan?

Under the district’s proposal, six elementary schools — Silver City, Noble Prentis, Eugene Ware, Lindbergh, Emerson and New Stanley — would be combined into three. Each of those projects is estimated to cost $35 million.

Central and Argentine middle schools would also be rebuilt at a cost of about $61.8 million each. Single-story additions would be made at M.E. Pearson and Whittier elementary schools, at $2.6 million apiece, replacing mobile classrooms there.

Gymnasium additions for F.L. Schlagle and J.C. Harmon high schools are estimated to cost $6.3 million each.

Broader upgrades across the district — officials say every school would be touched in some way — amount to $66.7 million. Those include improvements for middle and high school auditoriums, interior and exterior athletics and special education.

The bond would also cover $44.5 million of deferred maintenance costs, including concrete repairs, playgrounds and fencing.

Other proposed facilities are a $15 million district aquatic center, a $20 million expansion of early childhood capacity and up to $20 million to build a new main public library.

What’s the proposed tax increase?

Should the bond pass, the Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools district expects property taxes to increase by 8.5 mills. That assumes a reduction in the mill levy for the Kansas City, Kansas Public Library, which receives tax dollars levied by the school district.

Taxes will increase at a lower rate for residential homeowners versus commercial property owners.

For the owner of a home valued at $150,000, the district estimates the yearly tax bill will go up by $146.63. A commercial business owner valued at the same rate would pay $318.75 more annually.

Repayment would occur over the course of 30 years and include an average interest rate of 5.3%. State tax dollars would cover approximately 31% of the cost.

How can I vote?

Early voting in the contest opened in April through early in-person voting and the submission of mail-in ballots.

For those wishing to cast an early vote in person, the deadline to do so is 12 p.m. Monday. Those in-person early votes can only be made at the Wyandotte County Election Office, 850 State Ave., Kansas City, Kansas.

Mail-in ballots can be mailed or handed in at the election office. The deadline to hand them in is 7 p.m. Tuesday. Those returned by mail must be postmarked by 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

In-person Election Day voting begins at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Polls close at 7 p.m.

Registered voters can use the Kansas Secretary of State’s VoterView tool to look up polling sites in KCK.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • 'Gestapo Administration': Trump Likens Biden White House To Nazis In Wild Attack

    The former president went after prosecutors before making his comparison to the secret police force of Nazi Germany at a private RNC donor event.

  • Sen. Mark Kelly: Kari Lake’s Glock Comments ‘Could Get People Killed’

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesSen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) raised the alarm over GOP senate hopeful Kari Lake’s suggestion that voters “strap on a Glock” to prepare for the election season, saying it has the potential to incite violence.“It’s dangerous,” Kelly told Kristen Welker on NBC’s Meet the Press. “What Kari Lake said could result in people getting hurt or killed.” Mark Kelly on Kari Lake's incendiary rhetoric: "Kari Lake has never been elected to anything. I don't expect he

  • RNC’s Lara Trump Tells Fox News That Republican Party Doesn’t Want Votes Counted Past Election Day | Video

    The Republican National Committee has filed lawsuits in key battleground states to stop mail-in ballots from being counted later The post RNC’s Lara Trump Tells Fox News That Republican Party Doesn’t Want Votes Counted Past Election Day | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • SC’s Tim Scott was asked if he would accept 2024 election results. Here’s what he said

    Scott is reportedly under consideration to be presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump’s vice presidential running mate.

  • Who will be dumb enough to become Donald Trump's vice president?

    Who will be Donald Trump's vice presidential candidate? It's frankly remarkable that anyone would want the job.

  • RNC chief counsel resigns after two months

    The Republican National Committee’s chief counsel Charlie Spies has resigned two months after accepting the position.

  • Pentagon races to prop up Ukraine's hard-fighting 47th Mechanized Brigade that's exhausted, report says

    Trained by NATO instructors, the 47th Brigade all-volunteer unit is one of Ukraine's powerhouse brigades.

  • Kristi Noem Killed Her Dog—Then Ruined This GOP Fundraiser

    Mandel Ngan/GettyA GOP fundraiser in Colorado where Kristi Noem was supposed to speak has been scrapped because of threats triggered by the revelation that she shot a dog she “hated” years ago.In a statement posted to social media, Jefferson County Republican Party Chair Nancy Pallozzi said the group thought “the timing was perfect” when the South Dakota governor agreed to appear at the May 4 event just before her book’s publication.But then The Guardian reported that the book contains Noem’s bi

  • Russia blames 'hostile' Baltic countries for split in relations

    Moscow vowed to respond to what it called confrontational actions by Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia with asymmetric measures.

  • Gallows Humor and Talk of Escape: Trump’s Possible Return Rattles Capital

    WASHINGTON — It has become the topic of the season at Washington dinner parties and receptions. Where would you go if it really happens? Portugal, says a former member of Congress. Australia, says a former agency director. Canada, says a Biden administration official. France, says a liberal columnist. Poland, says a former investigator. They’re joking. Sort of. At least in most cases. It’s a gallows humor with a dark edge. Much of official Washington is bracing for the possibility that former Pr

  • Fact check: Another week, another round of false Trump claims about his trial

    Former President Donald Trump continues to make false claims about his New York trial.

  • Israel attacks Rafah after Hamas claims responsibility for deadly rocket attack

    CAIRO (Reuters) -Three Israeli soldiers were killed in a rocket attack claimed by Hamas armed wing, near the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, where Palestinian health officials said at least 19 people were killed by Israeli fire on Sunday. Hamas's armed wing claimed responsibility on Sunday for an attack on the Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza that Israel said killed three of its soldiers. Israel's military said 10 projectiles were launched from Rafah in southern Gaza towards the area of the crossing, which it said was now closed to aid trucks going into the coastal enclave.

  • Poilievre tight-lipped on what Conservatives might do with capital gains tax changes

    OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is telling business leaders to fight their own battles when it comes to the Liberals' proposed changes to capital gains taxation. But even as he characterizes their plan as an "attack," his office is keeping tight-lipped about whether or not his party will vote in favour of it. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland introduced legislation last week to implement the most recent federal budget that did not include one of its marquee announcements. Instead,

  • Jimmy Fallon Mocks Donald Trump’s Pizza Delivery Skills: ‘He’s Clearly Never Held a Box of Pizza Before’ | Video

    "Enjoy your boxtop covered with cheese, everybody," the late-night host jokes as he shows the former president delivering pies to firefighters The post Jimmy Fallon Mocks Donald Trump’s Pizza Delivery Skills: ‘He’s Clearly Never Held a Box of Pizza Before’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • The $57 Million Congressman Standing In The Way Of A Historic Black Candidate

    Rep. David Trone, a liquor store magnate, is breaking the bank to beat Angela Alsobrooks, who would be Maryland's first Black female senator.

  • As Putin begins another 6-year term, he is entering a new era of extraordinary power in Russia

    Just a few months short of a quarter-century as Russia's leader, Vladimir Putin on Tuesday will put his hand on a copy of the constitution and begin another six-year term as president wielding extraordinary power. Since becoming acting president on the last day of 1999, Putin has shaped Russia into a monolith — crushing political opposition, running independent-minded journalists out of the country and promoting an increasing devotion to prudish “traditional values” that pushes many in society into the margins. With that level of power, what Putin will do with his next term is a daunting question at home and abroad.

  • Danielle Smith, big government's unlikely fan

    When Premier Danielle Smith put forth the ambition of building a multi-city passenger train network to link Banff, Calgary, Edmonton, and many other points, the questions came quick: Are you setting up Alberta taxpayers for a multibillion-dollar boondoggle or two?Her answer wasn't typical fare from a conservative politician, let alone one with a libertarian symbol tattooed on her arm. Smith replied with a strong defence of government intervention."This is why people elect governments: To do the

  • Trump campaign says it raised $76 million last month

    Former President Trump and the Republican National Committee (RNC) raised over $76 million last month, according to a campaign official. Trump’s advisers, Susie Wiles, Chris LaCivita and Tony Fabrizio, shared that the former president’s political operation is projected to have raked in $76.2 million in April, the official confirmed. The expected haul, first reported by…

  • A group of Republicans has united to defend the legitimacy of US elections and those who run them

    ATLANTA (AP) — It was Election Day last November, and one of Georgia’s top election officials saw that reports of a voting machine problem in an eastern Pennsylvania county were gaining traction online. So Gabriel Sterling, a Republican who had defended the 2020 election in Georgia amid an onslaught of threats, posted a message to his nearly 71,000 followers on the social platform X explaining what had happened and saying that all votes would be counted correctly. He faced immediate criticism fr

  • From LBJ to Biden: How the Economy Performed Under Each President

    The economy is big, complex and difficult for most people to understand. In reality, the president may not have as much control over the economy as people tend to think -- the Federal Reserve, for...