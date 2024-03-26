What you need to know about OC Transpo's bus route overhaul

An OC Transpo bus pulls up to a stop on March 25, 2024. The system will see a major overhaul at some point this year. (Stu Mills/CBC - image credit)

It's been more than four months since OC Transpo announced it's planning to overhaul Ottawa's bus route network, and now customers have a few more details about how it will impact their commutes.

Last week, the transit service launched its new campaign dubbed "New Ways to Bus," which aims to help transit riders prepare for major changes that will affect service to virtually every corner of the city.

In the fall, OC Transpo called it a "route optimization" and said the sweeping changes will drop about 74,000 service hours per year, or 3.5 per cent of current network service levels.

OC Transpo's general manager Renée Amilcar told the city's transit commission the overhaul was not about "cost-cutting," but rather "the responsible decision" by a steward of taxpayers' dollars.

The city hired third-party consultant Dillon Consulting to study, review and propose changes to the network.

What are the changes?

The overhaul coming this year is the biggest since a review in 2011 that prompted thousands of customer complaints.

According to the New Ways to Bus website, "every neighbourhood and most customers will see changes to their trip."

The new bus network will mean more frequent service on some routes and dedicate 58 local routes designed to deliver riders to neighbourhood destinations and busy transit hubs. There will also be 17 fast, peak-period connections to the city's LRT network.

Some people will have to walk farther to get to bus stops, and in some cases transfer more frequently to connecting buses or trains, OC Transpo says.

Some routes will be axed completely due to low ridership, but the transit service says alternatives will be available nearby.

Barrhaven East Coun. Wilson Lo at an OC Transpo bus stop on March 25, 2024.

Coun. Wilson Lo says OC Transpo is responding to ridership changes. (Stu Mills/CBC)

"A lot of the new routes try to capture the common denominator," explained Barrhaven East Coun. Wilson Lo, who said the changes will mean less focus on connecting to downtown and more emphasis on bridging local travel.

"I completely understand the cynicism and unease that comes with any major change," he said. "I believe this is our last chance to truly recover OC Transpo's reputation."

Which routes are affected?

OC Transpo says at this time, it's not planning to change existing 300-series shopper routes, 400-series event routes, 600-series school routes or nighttime routes, but urges customers to keep checking its website for any updates.

Since most routes will see some change — from extensions to timing to replacements — the city has listed 27 routes that will remain unchanged: 6, 14, 19, 21, 23, 26, 38, 42, 44, 45, 47, 51, 56, 57, 67, 84, 87, 90, 98, 139, 158, 221, 222, 228, 237, 262 and 277.

Several 200-series routes will be cancelled, and some transit riders told CBC News in the fall they felt "betrayed" by that decision.

A bus sign showing routes with OC Transpo on March 25, 2024.

Most bus routes will be impacted in the network overhaul coming this year. Routes 270, 271, 272, 273 and 278 listed on this bus sign will be cancelled. (Stu Mills/CBC)

OC Transpo's website breaks down the changes by route number, so customers can see how their individual travel patterns will change.

"So feeder buses to the train — the old express routes, the old connection routes — that's where people are going to see the greatest reduction," said Pat Scrimgeour, director of transit customer systems and planning with OC Transpo.

"We're responding to travel patterns that people are making now."

When will the changes begin?

It's still unclear exactly when transit riders will start seeing their bus routes change, as OC Transpo says the overhaul will begin once the O-Train lines 2 and 4 open at some point later this year.

The north-south Trillium Line has been delayed again this year, and no firm deadline was given during last month's progress update. Transit staff at the time suggested the Trillium Line may open between July and September. The line was originally supposed to open in August 2022 and has been delayed several times.

But last week during a transit commission meeting, Coun. Riley Brockington asked Amilcar to clarify when the Trillium Line is expected to open, and she offered an even earlier timeline than what transit staff had said last month.

"We'll open the system when we'll be ready, but for now I'm confident that it will be this spring," Amilcar responded.

Scrimgeour said more information will emerge in the coming weeks and months, including specific schedules and dates.

"We can't say yet what those dates are," he told CBC on Monday.