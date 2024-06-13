Kourtney Kardashian Shares Why She and Travis Barker Were ‘Prioritizing’ Sex Before Baby Rocky's Birth

The Lemme co-founder is mom to four kids, including baby Rocky Thirteen, whom she welcomed in November

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Before she welcomed her baby Rocky Thirteen, Kourtney Kardashian Barker wanted to make sure she was able to be intimate with her husband.

On this week's episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian Barker's mom Kris Jenner, 68, helps the Lemme co-founder organize her nursery ahead of welcoming her fourth baby. The then-mom of three notes that her husband Travis Barker, 48, is away on tour, so she wants to make sure the house is ready for his return.

"What if your water broke like right now?" Jenner asks her daughter as she stands on a ladder, helping Kardashian Barker organize her baby's closet.

"Well, let's not say that because I’m not ready," Kardashian Barker, 45, responds.

“Oh well, after we're done,” Jenner says as the two put together the nursery. "Well my husband's on a plane coming home," Kardashian Barker says.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Shows Scar from Fetal Surgery During Maternity Photo Shoot: 'Fragile Little Egg'

Jenner then asks what if Kardashian Barker's water broke after her husband lands.

"No, I need to, like, have sex," Kardashian Barker says.

Jenner turns to the camera and looks shocked, mouthing the word "what." "This is how you talk to your mother?" she teases.

In a confessional, the momager notes that she felt like it wasn't an appropriate conversation to be having with her daughter.

"This is TMI. And I don't need to know this. I'm looking at her and thinking, you know, the visual," Jenner jokes. "It's just no, no, just keep it to yourself."

In the scene, Jenner says that the conversation was "wild" and asks, "So sex is taking a priority to birth?"

"Yeah, because then you can’t have sex for six weeks after," Kardashian Barker responds.

In May, Kardashian Barker opened up about her experience as a mom while answering fan questions on her Instagram Stories.

"New mumma here," one social media user asked alongside a wave and red love heart emoji. "Any tips on a baby who only likes to be held to take a nap?"

Sharing a crib photo, Kardashian Barker wrote, "Enjoy every second! We do the same. He's never been in his crib. It's my favorite thing in the world," adding a white love heart emoji.

During the candid Q&A, The Kardashians star was also asked about her journey with in vitro fertilization (IVF).

One follower asked, "Had 6 failed IVFs - how did you find the strength to keep going? It's debilitating 😪."

"I stopped after a year of trying (5 failed IVF cycles, 3 retrievals) my body relaxed and I believed in God's plan for my life," the reality star responded.

"Lots of prayers for whatever was meant to be for us. Also lots of optimizing my health. 🙏🏻❤️ I know how hard it is to feel like you're not trying, but believing in God's plan and saying your prayers is so powerful. All the best!" she added.

New episodes of The Kardashians drop every Thursday at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.