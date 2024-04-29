Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Swap Playful Butt Kicks Backstage at Blink-182 Show

"Had to get at least one good one in," Kardashian joked about the sweet moment shared on social media

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram; Jojo Korsh/BFA.com/Shutterstock Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian share playful moment in social media clip.

Kourtney Kardashian is joking around with husband Travis Barker.

On Sunday, April 28, Barker, 48, shared a cute clip on TikTok showing him and Kardashian, 45, walking down a corridor hand-in-hand with their backs to the camera.

The Blink-182 musician playfully kicked the reality star on the butt with his foot in the clip while holding his drumsticks.

Kardashian was quick to do the same to her husband, as he jokingly kicked her again before she mimicked his actions. Barker shared the clip with Descendents' "Good Good Things" playing in the background.

The Poosh founder wore a black and white plaid shirt dress that she teamed with knee-high black boots in the video, while Barker donned a gray top, black trousers and a navy beanie.

Kardashian, who reposted the video in black and white on her Instagram Stories, joked in the TikTok comments section, "Had to get at least one good one in 🖤" as Barker responded, "🤪"

The sweet video comes after Kardashian turned 45 on April 18, marking the occasion with multiple social media posts.

To celebrate her special day, Kardashian and Barker, who tied the knot in 2022, jetted off on an exotic vacation, with the drummer spelling out the word "Kourt" in silver balloons beside the steps to a private jet.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, soulmate and best friend forever. I love you, I love our life together," Barker wrote alongside multiple snaps on Instagram.

"Thank you for being the most amazing wife a person could ask for. Here’s to many more years of adventures together ❤️‍🔥," he added.



The couple share 5-month-old son Rocky together. Kardashian is also mom to son Mason, 14, daughter Penelope, 11, and son Reign, 9, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, 40. Meanwhile, Barker shares son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 25, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 49.

Read the original article on People.