Kris Jenner shares plans for removal of her ovaries

Kris Jenner is one of the stars of US reality TV show, The Kardashians [Getty Images]

US reality TV star Kris Jenner has spoken emotionally about plans to have her ovaries removed.

In scenes during reality show The Kardashians, the US media personality and businesswoman revealed she was set to have the procedure after doctors found a cyst and a tumour.

While on holiday in Aspen, Colorado with partner Corey Gamble, Jenner broke the news to her daughters, Kendall, Kim and Khloé Kardashian.

"I wanted to tell you guys something because I hadn’t told you yet, but I went to the doctor and I had my scan," she said.

"And this just makes me really emotional, but… they found a cyst and like a little tumour on my ovary.

"So I went to the doctor, and Dr A said I have to have my ovaries taken out. And I'm just really emotional about it because they came in handy with you guys.

"It’s also a thing about getting older," she added.

"It’s a sign of 'we’re done with this part of your life.' It’s a whole chapter that’s just closed."

Jenner has six children. Kim, Khloé, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian, from her marriage to the late Robert Kardashian. She also has Kendall and Kylie Jenner, from her marriage to Caitlyn Jenner.

Kris Jenner added that her biggest achievement was raising her family.

"People often ask me what is the best job you’ve ever had, and I always say mom," she said.

"The biggest blessing in my life was being able to give birth to six beautiful kids."

Daughters' support

Speaking to the camera, Kim Kardashian empathised with why her mother was upset.

"To have a surgery and remove your ovaries is a really big deal," she said.

"I feel really sad for her. I couldn't even imagine being in that situation and how you would feel really scared to be going through that."

Kourtney also agreed, saying she "would feel the same way". "It's like your womanly power," she added.

"It doesn’t mean it’s taking away who she is or what she’s experienced, but I would feel this sentimental feeling of what it’s created."

Kendall added: "I get that it's sad because they [her ovaries] have brought all her kids into the world, which is totally fair.

"But at the same time, what are we going to use those for anymore? If they're potentially hurting you, let's get them out of there."