Kris Jenner’s Sister Karen Houghton's Cause of Death Revealed

Jenner's 65-year-old sister "unexpectedly" died on March 18

Kris Jenner/Instagram Kris Jenner and sister Karen Houghton

Kris Jenner’s sister Karen Houghton’s cause of death has been revealed.

Houghton died on Monday, March 18; she was 65. She was cremated the day after her death on March 19, reports TMZ.

According to a death certificate obtained by the outlet, she died from cardiac arrest and sudden cardiac arrhythmia. The death certificate also listed that Type 2 diabetes was a secondary underlying cause. It was also reported that Houghton had bipolar disorder.

Kim Kardashian/ Instagram Kim Kardashian, Karen Houghton and Kourtney Kardashian

On March 18, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department arrived at Houghton’s home around 1:30 p.m. after a call was made to the first responders. They then administered medical aid and lifesaving measures, but they could not revive her. Houghton died in her San Marcos, Calif. Home, reported TMZ.

Jenner, 68, shared a tribute posted on Instagram the next day, announcing that her sister had died "unexpectedly.”

Jenner shared a carousel of images throughout their time together, which included snapshots of their baby photos and moments from various family events.

"My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time," Jenner wrote in the post’s caption. "Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny."

"She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together. Karen’s passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised. We must tell those we cherish how much we love them," she concluded. "I love you my beautiful sister."

Two days later, Jenner’s second eldest daughter, Kim Kardashian, also paid tribute to her late aunt.

Kardashian, 43, remembered her aunt by sharing various photos of them in a March 21 Instagram post, writing, "🕊️I love you so much auntie Karen🕊️."

Like her mother’s, Kardashian’s Instagram carousel began with an older image of Houghton. The remaining photos included Houghton with various members of their family, including Khloé, Kourtney, Rob Kardashian, their late father Robert Kardashian Sr., Kardashian Sr.'s cousin Cici Bussey, and Jenner and Houghton’s mother, Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon.

The matriarch was previously married to Robert Houghton. Shannon welcomed Jenner at age 20 and Karen three years afterward. Shannon and Houghton divorced in 1962. Then she met her husband of 40 years, Harry Shannon. The couple's union lasted up until his death after a car crash in 2003.

After Kim and Jenner shared tributes, Jenner shared a post in which she thanked fans for sending her “wonderful messages of love” following Karen’s death.

"Hi everybody. It's been quite the week, but I just wanted to say thank you for all the wonderful messages of love in honor and memory of my sister Karen. I love you guys," Jenner said in one of her Instagram Stories.



