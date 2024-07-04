Kris Jenner to undergo surgery after doctors find 'cyst and tumor'

Kris Jenner reveals she has a tumour in new season of The Kardashians (PA Wire)

Kris Jenner revealed that she will undergo surgery to remove her ovaries after doctors found a cyst and a tumor in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

The 68-year-old, who has openly shared her health struggles, including her hip replacement, on the show, became emotional while discussing the decision with her family.

Speaking to her daughters Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie, the TV star began: “I wanted to tell you guys something because I hadn’t told you yet, but I went to the doctor and I had my scan.

“They found a cyst and a little tumor on my ovary, and so I went to the doctor and Dr A [Dr Thaïs Aliabadi] said I’ve got to have my ovaries taken out.

“I’m just really emotional about it because they came in handy with you guys.”

Jenner speaking with her specialist on the latest episode (Disney+)

Jenner became emotional as she discussed this chapter of her life now being "gone” as she addressed her ovary removal – known as an oophorectomy – during an on-camera interview.

“It’s also a thing about getting older and it’s a sign we’re done with this part of life,” she said through tears. “It’s a whole chapter that has just closed. It’s so silly.”

The mother added: “I’m emotional about it because that’s where all my kids were conceived and that’s where they were grown, in my tummy. It’s a very sacred place for me

“People often ask me what’s the best job I’ve ever had, and I’ve always said mum.

“The biggest blessing in my life was being able to give birth to six beautiful kids.”

In a teaser for next week's Disney+ episode, the family are seen rallying around the matriarch as she prepared for her operation.

The businesswoman’s latest health scare comes two years after she allowed the show’s cameras to capture hip replacement.