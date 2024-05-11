KTLA’s Sam Rubin Honored by Ben Stiller, Kiefer Sutherland and Numerous Others: ‘A Buoy of Kindness’

Actors, directors and numerous others reacted to the sudden death of KTLA entertainment reporter Sam Rubin on Friday, expressing shock and surprise while remembering him for being a “buoy of kindness.”

Kiefer Sutherland tweeted that he last saw Rubin at the Critics Choice Awards in January. “His smile and his genuine excitement for all things Hollywood ever present. In nervous situations he was a buoy of kindness. I will miss him.”

“I am shocked and saddened by the news of Sam Rubin’s untimely passing. If you look up ‘kind,’ you would see his picture. RIP, Sam. you will definitely be missed by me,” Marlee Matlin tweeted Friday afternoon.

“I can’t quite process him being gone,” said “Bridesmaids” director Paul Feig, who added that he was “devastated by this news.” He continued, ” I truly loved Sam, who was so supportive of me and the industry in general. He was the best… So sad. RIP Sam. Love you, pal.”

Both Ben Stiller and “Orphan” star Isabelle Fuhrman shared how at ease the veteran entertainment reporter made them feel when they did their first-ever interviews with him.

“Consummate pro,” wrote Stiller. “I did my first interview with him in something like ‘93, and countless times over the years. He loved actors and movies. He made everyone feel comfortable and it was always fun and easy. He was an institution. We have lost him way too soon. Sending love to his family.”

Fuhrman eulogized Rubin on Instagram, writing, “Sam had an infectious laugh, an incredible sense of humor, and was so kind to every single person that that he met. Last week, as I was on KTLA I found myself watching Sam and admiring how genuine and kind he was to his KTLA family. Sam has been a part of that family for years and it was so clear just how much love was radiating from him for what he does and those around him.”

Bradley Whitford also called Rubin a “consummate pro,” adding, “he was hilarious and he had a huge heart. It was always a joy and a privilege to get a chance to talk with him. Sam will be deeply missed. May his memory be a blessing.”

Oscar winner Octavia Spencer wrote on social media, “So sad to learn that we’ve lost Sam Rubin. It was always a pleasure to see him and to be in his presence. My condolences to his family and fans.”

Many, many more Hollywood stars remembered Rubin on Twitter, including Justine Bateman, who wrote, “We are better because he was here!” and Jerry O’Connell, who tweeted, “Sam Rubin was a LEGEND. Rest In Peace KING.”

Even famed exercise guru Richard Simmons chimed in, writing, “I am so sorry to hear about my friend Sam Rubin going to heaven. I have known him for decades. He was always interested in my projects and always laughed at my silly jokes. Sam you will be missed.”

