KU Jayhawks vs. Iowa State Cyclones basketball: Probable lineups, start time, TV

THE DETAILS

When/where: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa.

TV: CBS.

Radio: WHB (810) in Kansas City; ESPN Wichita (92.3 FM) in Wichita.

PROBABLE STARTERS

P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG C 1 Hunter Dickinson 7-2 Sr. 18.8 F 24 KJ Adams 6-7 Jr. 12.6 G 15 Kevin McCullar 6-7 Sr. 20.0 G 3 Dajuan Harris 6-2 Sr. 7.1 G 10 Johnny Furphy 6-9 Fr. 7.6 P No. Iowa State Ht. Yr. PPG F 0 Tre King 6-7 Sr. 9.3 F 12 Robert Jones 6-10 Sr. 8.8 F 22 Milan Momcilovic 6-8 Fr. 13.3 G 3 Tamin Lipsey 6-1 Soph. 14.1 G 10 Keshon Gilbert 6-4 Jr. 13.6

About No. 7 Kansas (16-3, 4-2): KU, which has won eight of the last nine meetings, leads the all-time series 189-67. KU is 28-23 all-time in Hilton Coliseum, 14-6 in the Bill Self era. KU lost at Hilton last season, 68-53. … Self is 34-11 overall vs. Iowa State. TJ Otzelberger is 1-4 vs. KU. … KU has won eight of nine in the series. … Iowa State will be the sixth AP ranked team Kansas will face in 2023-24. KU is 4-1 versus ranked foes, including 3-1 against top-10 teams. … No. 7 Kansas has been ranked in the Associated Press top 10 in each of the last 50 polls dating to the 2021-22 preseason poll. The 50 weeks is the longest in the country for a top-10 team. … This season, No. 7 Kansas has played No. 1 UConn, No. 5 Tennessee, No. 6 Kentucky, No. 11 Oklahoma and No. 14 Marquette. The Jayhawks will play No. 4 Houston, No. 15 Baylor, No. 20 Texas Tech, No. 21 BYU and No. 23 Iowa State in Big 12 play. … Kansas leads the country in assists per game at 20.8. KU leads the Big 12 and is fourth nationally in field goal percentage at 50.8%. … Hunter Dickinson leads the conference and is fifth in the country in rebounds per game at 11.1. With 18.8 points a game, which is second in the league, he is the only player in the Big 12 to average a double-double. His 10 double-doubles lead the league and are eighth nationally. … Kevin McCullar leads the country in triple-doubles with two. He also leads the Big 12 in scoring at 20.0 ppg, which is 27th nationally. … KJ Adams Jr. leads the Big 12 in field goal percentage at 62.3%, which is 17th nationally.

About No. 23 Iowa State (15-4, 4-2): T.J. Otzelberger is 56-31 in three seasons at ISU. … ISU defeated Kansas State, 78-67, on Wednesday in Ames in the first of a two-game homestand. In its last pair of home games, ISU beat No. 2 Houston, 57-53, and Oklahoma State, 66-42. It marked just the second time in Iowa State’s Big 12 history to hold back-to-back league opponents to under 100 points combined. It was Houston’s lowest point total since Dec. 3, 2022. … The Cyclones have scored 90 or more points six times this season. It is the most times hitting that mark in a season since the 2016- 17 team did so eight times. … .The Cyclones are 607-207 all-time at Hilton, including an 12-0 mark this season. The Cyclones added three players from the transfer portal this season, marking a total of seven transfers on the roster. Curtis Jones (Buffalo) and Keshon Gilbert (UNLV) both come to Iowa State with two years of eligibility, while Jackson Paveletzke (Wofford) will have three years of eligibility at Iowa State. Iowa State has six true freshmen on its roster, the most since the 2018-19 roster also included six. The Cyclone recruiting class ranked No. 7 in the country by 247Sports.com, the highest ranked class in school history and the best in the Big 12. ... Iowa State is 126-295 all-time against ranked opponents. ISU has a 32-18 record in its last 50 games against ranked foes in Hilton Coliseum. The 32 wins since 2010 are the third-most wins in the country. … Otzelberger is 16-15 against ranked teams, the fourth most wins by an ISU coach against ranked foes.