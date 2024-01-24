'Kung Fu Panda 4' poster for China unveiled

[Source]

DreamWorks Animation has released a set of new posters for “Kung Fu Panda 4,” including one for the Chinese market featuring the two new characters voiced by Viola Davis and Awkwafina.

What’s new: The new poster for China, which made rounds on X and Weibo over the weekend, features Po (Jack Black) and Zhen (Awkwafina) in the front and other characters in the backdrop, including the Chameleon (Viola Davis), Master Shifu (Dustin Hoffman), Po's father Li (Bryan Cranston), Mr. Ping (James Hong) and Po’s first opponent, Tai Lung (Ian McShane).

Two extra posters focused on Po and the Chameleon have also been spotted online.

Aside from the new posters, Fandango listed the official runtime of “Kung Fu Panda 4” at 94 minutes (one hour and 34 minutes), making the fourth installment the second longest in the franchise after “Kung Fu Panda 3,” which has a runtime of 95 minutes (one hour and 35 minutes).

What fans are saying: Several fans on X and Weibo have noticed that the Furious Five are missing in the poster. One Weibo user asked under a post, “Where are my five heroes? Where did my brave and adorable little tiger go?"

“What do I watch without the five heroes?" another wondered.

Meanwhile, one fan expressed excitement for the latest movie on another post, writing, “Finally, there's motivation to go to the cinema.”

Catch up: The latest promotional materials came weeks after Universal Pictures teased fans with a poster showing Po defeating a manta ray-like creature that was briefly featured in the trailer. Aside from Awkwafina’s Zhen and Davis’ Chameleon, another new character is Ke Huy Quan’s Han, the leader of the Den of Thieves.

“Kung Fu Panda 4” will premiere in the U.S. on March 8.

