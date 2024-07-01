KY higher education news: KSU gets its largest grant ever, two new UK administrators

Kentucky State University has received the largest single grant in its history, $7 million from the National Science Foundation.

The grant will go toward agriculture technology research and education, the university announced Thursday, looking at ways to enhance nutrient management, food safety and the sustainability of soilless agriculture systems in Kentucky.

“What a great day it is for Kentucky and for Kentucky State University,” said Koffi Akakpo, president of KSU. “We could not be more proud of the work completed everyday here on campus and throughout the Commonwealth. NSF, along with our partners in this endeavor see our potential and the impact we will have for years to come.”

The project, called DARE-KY, is a collaboration between KSU, Bluegrass Community and Technical College, the University of Pikeville, Kentucky Science and Technology Corporation and FoodChain Inc. The grant includes $3.8 million each year in 2024 and 2025, with the project and research running through 2028, according to KSU.

“I see this as the beginning of a lot more achievements to come,” Aaron Thompson, president of the Kentucky Council of Postsecondary Education, shared. “This is the kind of grant that gives you the base to build on other possibilities and other outcomes.”

UK names interim dean of law school, acting associate provost

The University of Kentucky has named two interim administrators.

Paul Salamanca, a professor in the UK College of Law, will be the acting dean of the college, effective July 1.

Salamanca joined the UK faculty in 1995, and has decades of experience in law, including clerking for Justice David Souter on the U.S. Supreme Court. Previously, he was an assistant professor of law at Loyola University. From 2019 to 2021, he was senior counsel and then a deputy assistant attorney general in the Environment and Natural Resources Division of the U.S. Department of Justice

“I know that Professor Salamanca — along with exceptional faculty, staff and students — will help lead the college into another era of growth and excellence,” Provost Robert DiPaola said in a statement.

UK College of Law building on October 10, 2019.

Additionally, a new role has been created in the Office of the Provost: the associate provost for academic operations. The role was created to “help us focus even more on our academic operational efforts across our colleges,” DiPaola said in a June email.

Christine Harper, who is currently the associate vice president of enrollment and chief enrollment officer at UK, will serve as acting associate provost. The role will work as a liaison between the new faculty senate, other university committees and university offices, as well as work with the provost, deans and other administrative staff to help design and implement new programs and policy changes.

Harper has been a UK employee since 2010, when she joined the university as the assistant dean of admissions and student affairs in the College of Dentistry, and has worked in multiple other roles at UK.

“Christine’s experience collaborating with individuals and groups across the university, including faculty, staff and senior leadership, will allow her to continue working with college leadership and faculty as acting associate provost for academic operations,” DiPoala said.

