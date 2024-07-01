Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Still Have 'a Lot to Figure Out' but Aren't 'Rushing to Get a Divorce': Source

A source tells PEOPLE that 'RHOBH' star and The Agency founder are "working on how to establish their individual lives while remaining connected as a family" one year after announcing their separation

Jesse Grant/Getty Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky attend the Homeless Not Toothless Hollywood Gala at The Beverly Hilton on April 22, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are continuing to adjust to a new normal one year after announcing their separation.

A source tells PEOPLE The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, and The Agency founder, 54, are now “working on how to establish their individual lives while remaining connected as a family.”

“After being in a routine for decades, they have had a lot to figure out while navigating their new normal,” the source adds. “Going through a separation has been challenging enough that no one is rushing to get a divorce.”

Related: Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Celebrate Easter with Clips from Their TV Shows amid Separation

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU via Getty From left: Mauricio Umansky, Kyle Richards, Sophia Umansky, Farrah Aldjufrie, and Alexia Umansky

The source shares that the Halloween actress and Buying Beverly Hills star are giving each other “as much love, space and respect as possible" as they move forward with their lives.

Umansky’s rep declined to comment and Richards’ rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The update comes as Richards and Umansky approach the one-year anniversary of their separation. In July 2023, a source close to Richards and Umansky told PEOPLE that the couple had separated after 27 years of marriage.

Related: Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Are Taking a 'Break' from Therapy But Remain 'Good Friends' amid Separation

In May, the Bravo star shared that she and Umansky are no longer living under the same roof during an appearance on the Bitch Bible podcast.

“That was weird,” Richards said of Umansky relocating to West Hollywood. “I always knew when that day came it would feel strange. Very real all of a sudden. And that’s exactly what happened.”

She added that his absence was palpable, explaining, “I’m a mom of four, I have a busy household. I've got six dogs right now. I’m used to having a lot of chaos and stuff going around at my house. The day that he moved out was just strange because I came home and I was like, 'Everything's so quiet.' ”

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank From left: Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky

Related: Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Relationship Timeline

“I was like where is everybody, what’s going on? And it just sort of dawned on me,” she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Despite Umansky moving out, Richards shared during an Amazon Live session in May that fans can expect to see her estranged husband on RHOBH season 14.

"I'm sure he will [appear] because you know he is obviously family," she said of Umansky.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.