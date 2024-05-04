Kylie Jenner Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Previous Met Gala Look Ahead of 2024 Event: ‘Oh How Time Flies’

Kardashian wore a bright red cutout gown by Haider Ackermann for Jean Paul Gaultier and silk sky blue robe with Lorraine Schwartz jewels

Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Kylie Jenner at the 2023 Met Gala

Kylie Jenner is paying homage to her 2023 Met Gala look.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 26, shared some never-before-seen photos of herself getting ready for the big style event in her bright red and sky blue cutout gown by Haider Ackermann for Jean Paul Gaultier.

She kicked off the Instagram carousel with a shot of herself in the gown, sipping champagne, as another man could be seen wrapped in the silk sky blue underside of the dress. A second shot focused on her footwear, showing her matching bright red pointed-toe pumps for the occasion.

The Kardashians also shared a photo of herself holding a pizza slice while in the dress. The photo highlighted her large circular and square-cut Lorraine Schwartz rings on her fingers.

Instagram/kyliejenner Kylie Jenner eats pizza while in her 2023 Met Gala dress.

She also shared a few more snaps of her getting photographed in the dress both at the event on the infamous Met Gala steps and prior to it. The entrepreneur made sure to highlight the specific details of the dress in her post, showing a closeup of the bright red outer layer and the sky blue inner layer and how the dress looked while on a hanger.

She concluded the trip down memory lane with a sweet shot of herself draping the bottom of the dress around her as she appeared to hold a little girl’s hand while leaving the event.

Instagram/kyliejenner Kylie Jenner’s cutout gown by Haider Ackermann for Jean Paul Gaultier.

“oh how time flies 🩵❤️,” she captioned the throwback post.

This comes a few days ahead of the 2024 Met Gala, which is scheduled for Monday, May 6. This year's Met Gala theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” and the dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story of the same name.

The 2024 Met Gala will be co-chaired by Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The 2024 Met Gala will be Hemsworth’s first and Bad Bunny’s third.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Kylie Jenner at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty."

It appears that Jenner has been recently wearing some vintage styles — a possible hint to her look this year. In late April, she shared an Instagram post marking the start of "bikini season" with snaps of herself in a black vintage Chanel bikini from the fashion house's Spring/Summer 1995 RTW collection.

Claudia Schiffer, 53, also posted photos from when she and fellow supermodel Helena Christensen, 55, modeled the bikinis on the runway.

"@kyliejenner has the right idea in vintage @chanelofficial ❤️" Schiffer wrote in her caption.

