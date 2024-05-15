Léa Seydoux On #MeToo Movement In France: “It’s A Wonderful Thing That Women Are Speaking Out”

In Quentin Dupieux’s new satirical comedy The Second Act, which kicked off Cannes last night, the pic takes poke at myriad culture wars, including France’s latest #MeToo movement. Asked front and center about her take on the latest wave, the pic’s star Léa Seydoux said, “It’s a wonderful thing that women are speaking out. It’s about high time they did.”

“This change has been taking place. The film also plays with this idea. It also talks about very current events, and this movement where women are now speaking out and that was a fundamental importance of that change to take place,” said the 007 actress.

“I see there’s been a change, we’ve moved on,” said Seydoux who came up as a young actress in the biz.

Later expounding, the actress emphasized the changes she’s seen in the industry due to #MeToo: “I think there’s a great respect when shooting a film…I sense the change in very intimate scenes that are being shot. I can sense there’s been a great change.”

“I’m sure all the men likewise, tend to agree with me, there is something that should be self-evident,” she continued.

Dupieux‘s latest follows three actors shooting a banal rom com played by Seydoux, Vincent Lindon and Louis Garrel. Dupieux’s latest is a meta movie-within-a-movie-within a movie, in which the filmmaker also pokes at actors’ egos, AI as a cost-cutting tool, as well as other issues impacting the industry.

“What I like is that the film talks about artificial intelligence and all these changes taking place in the world with a great sense of humor. Of course, it’s politically incorrect at times,” she continued.

“I do believe in the film there’s a light touch: #MeToo is very important, however, it’s also necessary to talk about it with the humor in the film.”

The harassing scene that Seydoux’s character contends with in The Second Act involves Raphael Quenard’s character who tries to kiss her.

Joked Dupieux, “This really happened! Raphael really tried to do this, he tried to kiss her! I made the most of it.”

The conversation of #MeToo has surrounded Cannes this year with rumors that a big expose from Mediapart outing various filmmakers and actors in the industry was expected to drop. The media outlet called “the media show” around the rumors “pathetic”; and that there were no plans to publish a list.

Cannes Boss Thierry Fremaux fielded several questions about #MeToo potentially impacting the festival; his defense was that the event is about the films, not the polemics.

