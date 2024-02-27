Lady Gabriella Kingston’s husband Tom dies suddenly at 45

Thomas Kingston, the husband of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent’s daughter Lady Gabriella Kingston, has died suddenly at the age of 45, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Lady Gabriella paid tribute to her financier husband in a joint statement with his family, describing him as an “exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him”.

They described his death as a “great shock to the whole family”.

Thomas Kinsgton, in an image taken by his wife Lady Gabriella Kingston (Lady Gabriella Kingston/Buckingham Palace/PA)

The King and Queen sent their “most heartfelt thoughts and prayers” to Lady Gabriella, who is known as Ella, and Mr Kingston’s parents and siblings.

Mr Kingston, known as Tom, was found dead at an address in Gloucestershire on Sunday evening, and emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 6pm.

An inquest will be held to establish the cause of death, but there are no suspicious circumstances and no other parties involved.

The couple on their wedding day in 2019 (Victoria Jones/PA)

A statement released on behalf of Lady Gabriella Kingston, Mr Martin and Mrs Jill Kingston, Mrs Joanna Connolly and Mrs Emma Murray, said: “It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother.

“Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing.”

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “The King and the Queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family.

“In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family.”