Lake-effect snow machine to rev up in Ontario after atypical warmth

The balmy weather in southern Ontario was a nice way to kick-start the weekend, but the unusual December warmth is nothing but a memory now.

In fact, colder air will already be in place Sunday. With northwesterly winds in place to pump in colder air, that will be sufficient enough to spark lake-effect snow in time for the Monday commutes.

Accumulations through Tuesday morning could reach 5-15 cm for the snowbelt regions. Coupled with gusty winds, the snow will make for difficult travel at times in parts of the areas.

Unsettled weather, lake-effect snow resides

You can't go wrong with double-digit warmth in December, but those temperatures won't be repeated in Ontario this week.

After a very mild Saturday, where temperatures soared to nearly 16 degrees for some, Sunday promises to be a day of transition across southern Ontario.

The risk for showers will linger Sunday as the Great Lakes low-pressure system peters out and gives way to the major storm rolling into Quebec and the Maritimes.

Even though we’ll miss the bulk of the action here in Ontario, we’ll still feel that storm’s influence in the cold air wrapping into the region on northwesterly winds, which will kick-start the lake-effect machine once more.

Lake-effect snow squalls are likely to develop over the snowbelts southeast of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay. These squalls could pack wind gusts of 40-50 km/h, leading to reduced visibility and whiteout conditions for Monday drivers, especially downwind of the snowbelts.

Plan ahead for snow-covered roads and dangerous visibility if you’re travelling through areas expecting lake-effect snow on Monday.

Snowfall accumulations won't be overly excessive through Tuesday morning, but will still be enough to cause some headaches for motorists and those who don't like to shovel or clear it.

By the time it winds down, 5-15 cm is expected in the traditional snowbelt areas near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

As with the last snow squall event, there will be a risk for a couple bursts of snow across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), but the region is still tapping its foot in anticipation of the first major snowfall of the year.

