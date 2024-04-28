How this lambing season became the worst on record

Stella Phillips: 'We've managed to save most of the lambs affected but we did lose some' - Jay Williams

It’s 5.30am on a damp Thursday morning in Brecon, Powys, and as the sun rises over Pen-y-Fan, the barn at Tylebrythos farm is abuzz with activity.

Roughly 20 ewes are bedding down in the straw, their newborn lambs bleating around them, while farmer Stella Phillips, 42, is helping out by bottle-feeding some of the weakest.

As we watch, one ewe – a straggler of the season – starts with contractions, shuffling around her pen in a bid to get comfortable and butting away other sheep that come near. Half an hour later, her lamb is born, and she licks it all over before it stumbles, Bambi-like to its feet.

It all seems so easy. But Phillips says this lambing season has been marred by difficulties, creating one of the worst seasons on record.

“[The sheep] shouldn’t even be in this barn at all,” she says. “They should be out on the hill fields.

“We have a grass-based system in Wales and we want them to be out there grazing like they should be. But the rain has been so terrible, it’s been impossible for that to happen. We’ve not had a year like it. It’s been a total disaster.”

Wales, of course, is known for its rain. But Met Office statistics show that its winters are getting wetter and milder. Five of the top 10 wettest years on record have been in the past decade, with this February and March being 60 per cent wetter than average.

The impact on the Phillipses’ 200-acre farm has been striking. As we take a quad-bike ride over their land, it’s clear many of their lush green fields have been turned brown from mud, with deep rivets and pools of water.

For their 650 newborn lambs, mostly typically born outside, this has created huge problems. Some have had hypothermia from lying down in the wet mud, while others have been hit with joint-ill, a bacterial infection that thrives in wet conditions.

With the weather being so extreme, Phillips, like many farmers across Wales, has brought her lambs into a large shed close to her farm buildings. But this, too, has created problems.

“When they are together like this, the animals have more of a chance of catching disease,” she says. “We’ve been hit with joint-ill, which causes swelling of the joints, so the lambs can’t stand to suckle.

“We have to treat it with antibiotics, which we don’t like doing. [Antibiotic use is avoided where possible in animals to prevent the drugs entering the food chain, lessening human resistance.] We’ve managed to save most of the lambs affected but we did lose some.”

Stella Phillips

It is not just the unnatural circumstances and disease risk of indoor lambing that is a problem, but the cost of providing straw for the animals’ bedding and hay to eat, too.

Stella’s husband, Andrew, 47, says: “I’m a fifth-generation farmer and have never known anything like this.

“Straw is in short supply, again due to bad weather, but we have had to buy it at £160 a ton, and a bale only lasts a day. We also have to pay for the antibiotics, vets and disinfectant.

“It’s not just the lambs. The calves are in, too, as we can’t risk the cows out walking on the fields in this weather. They will do too much damage [to the pasture that livestock relies on for food throughout the year].”

Aled Jones, the president of NFU Cymru, says: “Agriculture is at the mercy of extreme and changeable weather patterns.

“This winter and early spring has seen a huge amount of rainfall, which has caused disruption to farming businesses. Farmers have struggled to sow crops, cattle were unable to be let out to grass, lambing was very difficult, and this has added a huge cost burden to farmers.

“This constant wet weather again highlights the need for the Welsh government to recognise the strategic importance of domestic food production.”

The milder weather has also seen an increase in the Schmallenberg virus (SBV), which arises when midges bite ewes when they are pregnant in the autumn, causing lambs to be born deformed or dead.

In January, the Phillipses lost dozens of lambs to SBV, while according to the sheep farmers’ body the National Sheep Association, some farms in Wales and England have lost 25 per cent of their early flocks to the disease.

A spokesman said: “The number of lamb losses don’t have to be reported, so we don’t have an exact figure. But we don’t have a vaccine for Schmallenberg and we know it has hit hard this year.

“The mild autumns increase midge activity for longer, so lambs born in January were badly hit.”

Forty miles away in Pendoylan, Vale of Glamorgan, farmer Tom Rees, 35, has also had his worst lambing season on record.

The county has seen 238 per cent more rain than last year, leaving many of his fields underwater.

Rees says: “We had nearly 1,000 lambs born this season. But on our busiest days, we had 30 lambs born in the barn and had hardly any room left. We couldn’t turn them out as it was so wet, so we were trying to make pens in any corner we could.

“It’s been wet before, but not prolonged like this. It’s rained virtually every day since last summer.”

Many of his lambs suffered from scours – essentially diarrhoea in sheep.

He adds: “Many had scours because it’s a warmer environment and they’re not out in the air. They weren’t going far or moving about, so not using the milk they had, so it was going straight through them.

“We’ve lost a few more than usual, but have just about managed to mitigate it.”

Another farmer, Mathew Isaac from Ynysybwl, 15 miles north of Cardiff, has lost 30 lambs this year to the weather.

But this is not just a situation affecting Wales.

According to Joseph Henry, a practising vet at Black Sheep Farm Health in Rothray, Northumberland, and president of the Sheep Veterinary Association, this has been one of the worst years for loss and disease.

He says the problem began in early winter, when the ground was too wet for farmers to give their grazing sheep supplementary feed, such as pellets, silage and molasses, which farmers transport daily to the fields. “They couldn’t get out to the sheep,” he says. “Not on quad bikes or tractors or even walking, as it was so muddy.

“So the lack of nutrition meant the ewes’ colostrum [first milk] levels were low, which meant lambs, especially the twins, suffered.”

The weather has been a real challenge for farmers trying to reach their livestock

Some had watery mouth, a disease that causes lambs to be lethargic and reluctant to suckle. Others had blue tongue, a bacterial infection which can make them lame.

He adds: “Farmers have worked well to cut antibiotic use in recent years, but this year has undoubtedly seen more infection pressure.

“Lambs are out in the mud, or in damp sheds, so the bacteria is more common.

“Some farmers I know are reducing their sheep stock to better manage them, or thinking of changing the time they lamb so it is later in the year, when the weather should be better, but if all the farmers start lambing in summer, which many farmers in Scotland already do, this will affect supply.”

A spokesperson from Defra has said: “We are acutely aware of the impact extreme weather can have on the farming community. We have protected over 900,000 acres of agricultural land from the impacts of flooding since 2015, and are investing £5.6 billion to better protect communities from flooding and coastal erosion.

“We have opened the Farming Recovery Fund, which provides grants of up to £25,000 to eligible farmers to return their land to the condition it was in before the exceptional flooding caused by Storm Henk.

“Alongside this, our environmental land management schemes are paying farmers to take action that mitigates the risk of flooding and help their land adapt to our changing climate.”

Farmers currently stagger lambing times to provide a stable 12-month market, but clustering lambing times together would potentially flood the market, leading to food waste and erratic pricing.

Back in Wales, farmers are also looking ahead to what they can do to improve their position next year.

“I’m investing in drainage so the fields don’t get so wet,” says Rees. “I should be planting crops, but putting drainage in is more important. But this obviously costs money in terms of pipe and stone work.”

Meanwhile, the Phillips family have decided next year to keep their sheep away from the river Usk and other water sources, where the risk from midges is worst.

Andrew Phillips says he has 'never known anything like this' - Jay Williams

As their lambs grow and the weather improves, they will turn to planting their crops – oat, wheat and barley – which should already be in the ground by now. This will be used to feed their sheep for next winter.

Stella adds: “We are so reliant on spring planting, and it’s not even in the ground as it’s been so wet.

“This spring has been a disaster, but I’m actually more worried about next winter’s supplies.

“Our son, who is only eight, recently heard us talking about all our problems and actually left us a note saying: ‘Please don’t stop farming’.

“It’s heartbreaking. We love this work. But with the weather becoming wetter and more extreme, everything just feels out of our control.”