Who is Larry Acree? Court records show accused shooter had turbulent financial history

In early 2005, Larry Acree bought about 9 acres of land along North Elsea Smith Road in rural Independence. That same year, he built a three-bedroom home.

It’s there at that 2,400-square-foot home — with a gated entry — that Jackson County prosecutors say he opened fire Thursday afternoon on a civil process server who had come to evict him. When officers showed up to help that process server, Drexel Mack, authorities said Acree shot three of them as well, killing one.

Mack, 41, and Independence Police Officer Cody Allen, 35, died at an Independence hospital. The other two officers will make full recoveries from their injuries, police said.

Acree was arrested and taken to an area hospital. He’s charged with two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action. Court records showed that he is being held on a $2 million, cash-only bond. No court date has been set.

Investigators are working to learn more about the 69-year-old man, who over the years has repeatedly failed to pay his taxes and bills. He’s declared bankruptcy twice and was hit with a $12,628 tax lien from the Missouri Department of Revenue. Last July, a Blue Springs roofing company petitioned for a $32,155 real estate levy on Acree’s property.

And shortly after that, an Independence man bought his property in a delinquent tax sale.

But Acree didn’t move out. He basically became a squatter in a home he settled in nearly two decades ago.

Failed marriages, other court proceedings

Real estate records indicate that Acree signed a deed of trust for the rural Independence property in March 2005 with a woman who less than three months later became his wife. Their marriage license application shows it was the fourth marriage for both.

Nearly six months later, in December 2005, Acree’s wife filed for divorce.

On April 13, 2006, a hearing was held for an ex parte order on Acree. The court docket showed “photos of petitioner taken as evidence.” On June 6, 2006, a judgment was issued for a full order of protection.

But on July 10, the petitioner requested a dismissal of the order, and it was dismissed four days later.

Court records show a different woman filed for divorce in September 2006. It isn’t clear when that marriage took place.

On March 14, 2007, Acree pleaded guilty to failure to display plates on a motor vehicle and paid a $30.50 fine.

In May 2007, another judgment for a full order of protection was issued on Acree. The docket entry said that “respondent is authorized to go to the residence… accompanied by a law enforcement officer at 2 p.m, on May 5, 2007, to remove personal property.”

Five years later, the Missouri Department of Revenue filed a tax lien on Acree, and a judgment was entered for $12,628. Acree’s wages were garnished from GSM Corp., and the judgment was satisfied in 2016.

In July 2023, Zucca & Daughters & Sons Roofing Co. petitioned for a real estate levy on Acree’s property for $32,155.34. Jackson County Circuit Court authorized it.

Failure to pay taxes on property

The value of Acree’s property has steadily increased in recent years, jumping from $343,279 in 2020 to $675,500 in 2023.

Jackson County filed liens on his property in 2022 for delinquent land taxes of more than $23,000, with interest to accrue at the first of each month. Court records from that time said Acree was two years or more behind on his taxes.

Records show the new owner — the Independence businessman — bought the property on Aug. 14, 2023, for $260,000 in a delinquent tax sale after the county foreclosed on the liens.

On Nov. 20, 2023, a judge confirmed the sale of Acree’s property, court records show.

“The Court Administrator for Jackson County, Missouri, duly advertised said sale and sold at public auction,” said the document.

Tax records indicate that on Feb. 22, the new owner wrote a personal check to pay $18,543 in property taxes for 2022 and 2023.

As for Acree, he also still owes $1,150 in back taxes for 2019 through 2023 for a livestock trailer, two utility trailers, a pickup, an SUV and two horse trailers, according to court records.