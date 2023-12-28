Larry Fink, photographer who documented US society and always found the human angle – obituary

Larry Fink, left, with fellow photographer Jonathan Becker at a Vanity Fair film festival party in 2007 - Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Larry Fink, who has died aged 82, was an acclaimed photographer whose subjects ranged from jazz musicians to boxers and from members of Andy Warhol’s factory to celebrities such as Meryl Streep and Kate Winslet.

He called himself a “Marxist from Long Island” and there was fury in US Republican circles in 2004 when he put up a “satirical exhibit” consisting of a photograph of a smirking George W Bush lookalike, his left hand cupping the breast of a woman in a negligée, in the lobby of a US university humanities building.

In an essay to accompany the exhibit, Fink attacked the “fundamentalist neoconservative conspiracy” and called Bush a “frat boy with charisma”. The woman in the photograph, he said, was a metaphor for the whole world.

'English Speaking Union, New York, New York,' December 1975 - Larry Fink/Courtesy Robert Mann Gallery via AP

Fink was best known for “Social Graces”, a 1979 exhibition at the New York Museum of Modern Art (published as a book in 1984) in which black-and-white photos of wealthy New Yorkers having a good time were juxtaposed with shots of his working class neighbours having more modest fun in Martins Creek, Pennsylvania where he lived on a farm.

Many detected an underlying political message in the contrast between hedonistic wealth and extreme poverty of 1970s America, but Fink denied the charge. “I’m a human person, not just a political person,” he told the Guardian in 2020. “I like people actually.”

'Pat Sabatine's 8th Birthday Party, Pennsylvania', 1977 - Larry Fink/Courtesy Robert Mann Gallery via AP

Though he felt an outsider in the glitzy world of Manhattan, he always sought the vulnerable human being behind the facade: “Emotions are primary to all of us, and it’s that which allows us the empathy factor. In my way of thinking that’s how I need to photograph, to go inside the other person somehow and find what it is about them which is also about me.”

The New York Times observed that Social Graces “does one of the things that straight photography does best: provide excruciatingly intimate glimpses of real people and their all-too-fallibly human lives.”

It was the element of compassion for his subjects, and his distinctive visual style – Fink always used a handheld flash separate from his camera – that led to commissions for The New York Times, Vanity Fair and GQ Magazine – and to solo exhibitions at the Whitney Museum, the Philadelphia Museum of Art and other venues around the world including the David Hill Gallery in London.

'George Plimpton and Devotees, Elaine's New York,' January 1999 - Larry Fink/Courtesy Robert Mann Gallery via AP

One person Fink refused to photograph was Donald Trump. When Vanity Fair asked him to document the new president’s inaugural ball, he refused. “I didn’t want to photograph him... I thought he was a horrible person.” Instead, he photographed a women’s march the following day.

Larry Fink was born in Brooklyn, New York, on March 11 1941 to “leftist but bourgeois” parents. His father, Bernard Fink, was a lawyer in the insurance industry and his mother Sylvia, née Caplan, a political activist her son described as a “mink Marxist”. Great partygoers, they were fans of Cab Calloway and Count Basie, and moved in radical artistic circles.

The family moved to Long Island where the teenage Fink began getting into trouble: “I was stealing cars and cursing out my algebra teacher and kicking the vice-principal in the groin”. Things improved when he was sent to a progressive boarding school in western Massachusetts, where he was inspired by the poetry of Allen Ginsberg and enjoyed midnight discussions about Marxist theory and Buddhism.

Larry Fink - ©larryfink ©GeoffreyBerliner/ Larry Fink Studio

After leaving school and a very short stint at Coe College, Iowa, he hitchhiked round the mid-west, moved back to New York and became part of the Greenwich Village counter-culture scene. A favourite haunt was the Village Gate jazz club, where Charlie Mingus and John Coltrane were regulars and soon Fink was busy photographing the Beat poets, artists and musicians of the era.

He had taken up photography aged 13 after his father gave him a Rolleiflex camera and was later privately taught and mentored by photographer Lisette Model. He regarded the Beats as his first “tribe” and he went on to explore other tribes, once describing himself as “a witness for the investigation into what it meant to be alive”.

'Blue Horizon, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania' [a boxing venue]. December 1994 - Larry Fink/Courtesy Robert Mann Gallery via AP

Notable among these were his photographs of boxers and gritty boxing venues which, instead or focusing on the gore and the violence, documented the post-match cameraderie and genuine affection among the fighters. His portraits included a ringside shot of Mike Tyson, whom he found “likeable”, taken at the budding champion’s training camp in Catskill, New York in 1986 a few months before he won his first heavyweight title.

In 1999 Fink was put under contract by Vanity Fair and for the next 12 years he documented the magazine’s famous Oscar parties, assembling a collection published and exhibited as “The Vanities”. Unlike other photographers who looked for smiles, he preferred to shoot celebrities in unguarded moments in the same way he would shoot anyone else.

“At the beginning publicists wouldn’t let me near their people,” he recalled. “But then I was branded as the ‘candid guy’. Then they started to like me; it became good to be ‘photographed by Larry’. Because the pictures are not mean, they didn’t mind.”

As well as his magazine work, Fink had an extensive advertising portfolio and taught photography at Bard College, New York for more than 40 years.

Fink’s first marriage to Joan Snyder was dissolved. He is survived by his second wife, Martha Posner, and a daughter from his first marriage.

Larry Fink, born March 11 1941, died November 25 2023



