Here’s the latest injury news on Chiefs’ Thuney, Edwards, Isiah Pacheco & more

Two starters who couldn’t finish the Chiefs’ playoff game at Buffalo on Sunday were unable to practice Wednesday.

Guard Joe Thuney and safety Mike Edwards sat out, as did running back isiah Pacheco, guard Trey Smith and wide receiver Skyy Moore.

Thuney suffered a strained pectoral muscle, and Edwards a concussion, in the Chiefs’ 27-24 win against the Bills. That triumph sent the Chiefs on to Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at the Baltimore Ravens.

Smith was ill, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. Pacheco told reporters that he was working with the team’s training staff after rushing for 97 hard yards and a touchdown against the Bills.

Moore has a knee injury.