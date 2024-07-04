Lauren Sánchez Beams as Son Nikko Walks Dolce & Gabbana Runway

The philanthropist shared her "proud mom" moment on social media

Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana Lauren Sánchez

Lauren Sánchez is a proud mom!

On Wednesday, July 3, the former television anchor, 54, was seen smiling in the front row of the 2024 Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria show in Sardinia, Italy as her son, Nikko Gonzalez, made his mark on fashion.

“Wait for proud mom moment,” ​​Sánchez wrote in the text above a clip of the show shared to her Instagram Stories.

Lauren Sanchez/ Instagram Lauren Sánchez's Instagram Stories

Sánchez tagged the 23-year-old and the luxury fashion brand.

In the video, the media personality sat beside her fiancé Jeff Bezos. The couple held hands and smiled as Sánchez’s oldest child walked past the crowd.

Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana Nikko Gonzalez

Sánchez shares Nikko with her ex-boyfriend, former NFL player Tony Gonzalez. After the former couple went their separate ways, she and businessman Patrick Whitesell welcomed son, Evan, in 2006 and daughter, Ella, in 2008.

Bezos, 60, began dating Sánchez in 2019 and later proposed to her in 2023. The former president and CEO of Amazon has four kids of his own.

Aside from runway sightings, Nikko has been seen joining Gonzalez on the red carpet for movie premieres. The father-son duo also enjoyed daring activities together.

Before Nikko’s fashion moment in Sardinia, Sánchez had one of her own.

The philanthropist and Emmy Award-winning journalist was photographed arriving at Italy’s Cagliari Airport dressed head-to-toe in Dolce & Gabbana on Tuesday, July 2.

Walking next to Bezos, Sánchez looked effortlessly chic in a printed lemon-yellow dress reminiscent of the Italian Riviera. Her strapless silk midi dress was covered in the house’s Majolica print — inspired by Sicilian homes.

The dress debuted in Dolce & Gabbana’s fall/winter 2024 women's collection but is still available for purchase on the company’s website for $2,995.

Sánchez paired her printed look with $1,145 crystal-trimmed Dolce & Gabbana mules. For accessories, the mother of three added a $2,495 medium-size bag covered in the Majolica print.

Read the original article on People.