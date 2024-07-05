Lauren Sanchez Sits Front Row for Son Nikko Gonzalez’s Sparkling Runway Walk at Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Sartoria 2024 Fashion Show

Nikko Gonzalez, the son of journalist and media personality Lauren Sánchez, walked a high-fashion runway during the 2024 Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria show in Italy on Wednesday. Sánchez was seated in the front row during the show to support her son.

Gonzalez, 23, is a recent college graduate with interests in both fashion and technology. Sánchez shares her eldest son with former NFL player Tony Gonzalez. The media personality was seated next to fiancé Jeff Bezos during the fashion show and took to social media to share the moment.

Nikko Gonzalez walks the 2024 Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria runway show in Italy on July 3.

“Wait for proud mom moment,” ​​Sánchez wrote in the Instagram story post and shared footage of the show as her son walked the runway wearing a tailored monochrome black ensemble, which included an embellished long-sleeve shirt.

Gonzalez made his runway debut for Dolce & Gabbana during the brand’s fall 2024 show in Milan in January.

Lauren Sanchez attends the 2024 Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria runway show in Italy on July 3.

The latest Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria show comes following several years in which the Italian luxury fashion brand has capitalized on their male clientele.

“It’s not just a fashion show for cool clothes. It’s a moment, it’s history, it’s a relationship, it’s food, it’s Italian, it’s everything,” Domenico Dolce told WWD in a 2021 interview. “Couture is more about style of life. Prêt-à-porter is more fashion.”

Nikko Gonzalez walks the 2024 Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria runway show in Italy on July 3.

Gonzalez joins a trend of young family members of high-profile public figures making a name for themselves in the fashion world. Beyoncé’s nephew, Julez Smith, made his runway debut during New York Fashion Week in February, walking the runway during the Luar fall 2024 show. He also attended shows for Louis Vuitton and Wales Bonner.

