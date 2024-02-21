Advertisement
'Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent': Where to watch the Canadian spinoff

Aden Young, Kathleen Munroe and Karen Robinson star in the Toronto show, based on the famed U.S. franchise

Elisabetta Bianchini
Updated

The highly anticipated Canadian series Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent is finally about to premiere, filmed and set in Toronto and inspired by real Canadian crime stories.

"The timeless appeal of the cases explored in the globally successful Law & Order franchise continue to draw in Citytv audiences week after week," a statement from Hayden Mindell, senior vice president, television with Rogers Sports & Media reads. "We’re thrilled to be in partnership with Lark Productions and Cameron Pictures Inc., to bring Canadian stories to this iconic global format."

When does 'Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent' begin

The first season of Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent premieres on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT

Where to watch 'Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent'

Canadians can watch the new show on Citytv or on Citytv.com (with a cable TV subscription). At this time, the series is not vailable to watch on any U.S. networks.

Where to stream 'Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent'

To stream Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent, Canadians can sign up for Citytv+, through their Prime Video account.

TORONTO, ONTARIO - FEBRUARY 20: (L-R) Karen Robinson, Aden Young, Kathleen Munroe, and K.C. Collins attend the promotional tour of "Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent" at Rogers Headquarters on February 20, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Mathew Tsang/Getty Images)

'Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent' cast

Aside from being set and filmed in Toronto, Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent also boasts a cast filled with Canadian talent.

The core cast includes:

  • Aden Young (Rectify) as Detective Sergeant Henry Graff

  • Kathleen Munroe (Chicago Med) as Detective Sergeant Frankie Bateman

  • Karen Robinson (Schitt’s Creek) as Inspector Vivienne Holness

  • K.C. Collins (The Cleaning Lady) as Deputy Crown Attorney Theo Forrester

  • Nicola Correia-Damude (Shadowhunters) as Forensic Pathologist Dr. Lucy Da Silva

  • Araya Mengesha (Anne with an E) as tech expert Mark Yohannes

How many episodes will there be in 'Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent'

The first season of the show will consist of 10 one-hour episodes.

What Canadian crime cases will be included in Season 1 of 'Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent'

While much of the details around the Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent have been kept under wraps, the first episode of the series will feature the mysterious disappearance, and apparant death, of a crypto investor, similar to the story of Gerald Cotten, the ex-CEO of Canada’s largest cryptocurrency exchange QuadrigaCX.

The trailer for the series also features a headline on a TV that reads, "Crack Mayor! Video posted on account of slain reporter Tatiana Wynn." Quite a clear reference to the late Rob Ford's crack video scandal, which emerged in 2013 when he was the mayor of Toronto.