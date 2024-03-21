Law & Order and SVU renewed as Organized Crime's future remains uncertain

NBCUniversal

Law & Order and Special Victims Unit have been renewed, though the future of Organized Crime remains unclear.

As reported by Deadline, NBC has renewed the flagship show and its spin-off for their 24th and 26th seasons respectively, which are both due to air next year.

Organized Crime, which is currently airing its fourth season, faces a more uncertain future, with the network yet to give the greenlight for further episodes.

NBCUniversal

Related: Sam Waterston's Law & Order replacement shares set photos ahead of debut

The most recent seasons of each show saw a reduction in episodes, with the typical 22-part order being cut to 13 instalments.

The most recent season of Law & Order saw the departure of Sam Waterston as Jack McCoy, with the star exiting the show after 19 seasons and 405 episodes.

“It's time. It just is. It's been a hell of a ride,” said Waterston following his departure. “I had ideas, which [showrunner] Rick [Eid] listened to and entertained, and then he delivered a much more graceful and heroic exit than anything I had ever suggested.”

“At first I thought, 'Well, why isn't he loving my idea?' Then I thought, 'Oh, thank you very much,” he added, before speaking about his second stint in the role. “I think I always knew there was a timestamp, a use-by date, on the return.

NBC - Getty Images

Related: Law & Order's Tony Goldwyn joins Hacks season 3

“I didn't want to turn on the TV and not see myself on the show when it came back, but at the same time, I knew I didn't want to be there again for the long term. It's kind of been that way from the beginning.

“And then before this season, it became apparent to both Law & Order and to me that this would be a really good time to leave. Then Rick wrote this really graceful exit.”

The news comes after NBC renewed all of its Chicago shows for further seasons, with Fire, Med and PD all set to return next year.

Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime air on NBC in the US. The shows air on Sky Witness in the UK, with select episodes available on NOW.

You Might Also Like