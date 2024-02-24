Lee Anderson suspended from Conservative Party after ‘refusal to apologise’ for Sadiq Khan Islamist claim

(PA Wire)

Lee Anderson has been suspended from the Conservative Party after claiming that Sadiq Khan is controlled by “Islamists”.

The decision came after the ex-Tory deputy chairman refused to apologise for his controversial remarks.

Pressure had been mounting on Rishi Sunak to take action over the comments from the Ashfield MP.

A spokesperson for Chief Whip Simon Hart said: “Following his refusal to apologise for comments made yesterday, the Chief Whip has suspended the Conservative whip from Lee Anderson MP.”

It comes after Mr Khan accused Mr Anderson of "pouring fuel on the fire of anti-Muslim hatred" after he said Islamists had "got control" of him.

The London Mayor said the comments were Islamophobic and send the message that Muslims are "fair game" when it comes to racism.

He also criticised Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for failing to condemn the remarks.

On GB News, Anderson said of Mr Khan, the first Muslim mayor of London: "He's given our capital city away to his mates. I don't actually believe that the Islamists have got control of our country, but what I do believe is they've got control of Khan, and they've got control of London."

More follows..