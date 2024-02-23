Lee Anderson's 'divisive and dangerous' rant against Sadiq Khan condemned by Tory and Labour MPs

Speaking on GB News, Lee Anderson alleged that the mayor had given ‘our capital city away to his mates’ (PA Media)

MP Lee Anderson has been hit with condemnation from Tory and Labour parliamentarians after a “divisive and dangerous” rant claiming that Islamists had taken control of London and Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Conservative mayoral candidate Susan Hall swiftly rejected Mr Anderson’s outburst.

Wimbledon Tory MP Stephen Hammond told The Standard: “London is a multicultural city and we should concentrate on what unites us.”

He stressed that the mayoral election should be fought on Mr Khan’s record on transport and homes, which he criticised.

Conservative party chiefs were under pressure to condemn Mr Anderson or take disciplinary action, possibly by removing the whip.

Speaking on GB News, Mr Anderson alleged that the mayor had given “our capital city away to his mates”.

He added: “I don’t actually believe that the Islamists have got control of our country, but what I do believe is they’ve got control of Khan, and they’ve got control of London.”

Mrs Hall distanced herself from the remarks.

A Tory source said: “Susan doesn’t agree with what was said.”

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting, MP for Ilford North, branded Mr Anderson’s comments “divisive and dangerous”.

Slamming the remarks as “outright racism and Islamophobia”, he urged Tory party chairman Richard Holden to intervene.

Mr Streeting also emphasised that Mr Khan has “unprecedented police protection because of threats” against him.

Liberal Democrat mayoral candidate Rob Blackie accused Mr Anderson of “spreading dangerous conspiracy theories” and called for him to lose the Tory whip.

Mr Anderson made his rant after Right-wing ex-Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who was sacked by Rishi Sunak, had wrongly claimed that “the Islamists, the extremists and the anti-Semites are in charge now” following the chaos in Parliament over a Gaza ceasefire vote.

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle apologised for how the debate had unravelled but emphasised he had departed from parliamentary procedure to allow votes on Labour, the SNP and Government’s position on Gaza to try to get the widest possible views, and also to try to defuse threats of violence against MPs who had so far not voted for a Gaza ceasefire.

Mr Anderson is one of around 70 MPs calling on the Speaker to stand down.

The Ashfield MP resigned as Tory deputy chairman to rebel against the Government’s flagship Rwanda Bill but then did not vote against it as Labour MPs were laughing at him in the division lobbies.

He has also argued that “nuisance” council tenants should be forced to live in tents and pick vegetables.