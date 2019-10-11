"Legacies" Star Kaylee Bryant Says She’s a Huge "TVD" Fan

Photo credit: Mark Hill - The CW More

Legacies is finally back for season two, which means plenty more monsters and new mysterious villains that will be taking over the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted. As these young witches, vampires, werewolves, and magical creatures try to balance school and figuring out their newfound powers, they're going to be facing some of the hardest challenges they've ever had to go up against. Even though there are plenty of new faces set to join the cast, there's always a good chance that we'll be seeing some familiar faces from The Vampire Diaries and The Originals come back.





So will Legacies return for a third season? What can we expect from the students of the Salvatore School? Plus what other strange creatures will be coming to try to take over everything they know? Here's everything we know about season three of Legacies...

Is season three of Legacies actually happening?

Since the show just returned for season two, it's still a too early for the show to be renewed for a third season. But, if fans continue to watch and support the show, it will definitely return and we'll be able to see more of our favorite students and faculty from the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted.



When will season three be released?

Since the show has yet to be renewed, it's tough to say if the show will even be back for another season. However, if it does get renewed, there's a good chance that fans will have to wait until October 2020 for the show to return and see what their favorite characters are up to.

What is going to happen in season three?

It's still a bit too early to say. However, there's a good chance that we'll see more of the students figuring out their powers while also trying to protect the school from any evil monsters that try to attack them. We might see some more familiar faces from The Vampire Diaries and The Originals coming back and making an appearance or two.

Who will be returning for season three?

As we've seen throughout all three series in The Vampire Diaries universe, it's a little tough to say who will be coming back as there's always a chance they might not survive the season. However, it's a safe bet we'll be seeing more of Hope, Landon, Alaric, and some of other favorite characters coming back for another year.



