Is it legal to bring cannabis products from another state to NC? Here’s what the law says

After hemp was permanently removed from North Carolina’s list of controlled substances in June 2022, many in the state turned to legal hemp-based CBD and delta-8 THC products to treat a variety of ailments.

By definition, legal hemp products must have a THC concentration of less than 0.3%.

Marijuana, a plant infused in substances that can have THC levels as high as 90%, according to the Yale School of Medicine, remains illegal in North Carolina.

Here’s what to know about traveling to North Carolina with hemp products, who can buy them and who is eligible to purchase marijuana in the state.

Can you bring hemp products from another state to NC?

All forms of hemp products, including CBD and delta-8 THC, can be brought into North Carolina.

Hemp products are also legal in each of North Carolina’s neighboring states — Virginia, Tennessee, South Carolina and Georgia — and can be transported across state lines.

What types of hemp products are legal?

Here are some ways to consume legal hemp products, according to the Center for Advancing Health:

Tinctures: Delta-8 tinctures are taken under the tongue. Most people experience effects after 45 minutes to one hour from taking the tincture.

Vaping: Vaping is the best way to take delta-8 if you aim for fast effects, as they can usually be felt within minutes after taking a puff.

Edibles: Gummies are one of the most common forms of delta-8 edibles. The effects typically last longer than vapes, but they can take up to two hours to kick in.

Smoking: Similar to vaping, smoking can be an efficient way to consume delta-8. But because of combustion, you may not be able to extract as much delta-8 from your product as you would from a vape pen.

Capsules: Once swallowed with water, capsules need up to two hours to start working. They are usually odorless and colorless, but the effects may not be as strong as gummies, since the THC doesn’t have a chance to pass through the blood vessels in your mouth.

Topicals: These include salves, creams, lotions and balms. Delta-8 topicals usually won’t get you high unless you use a transdermal product.

Can you fly to NC with hemp products?

It is legal to fly with hemp products, as long as they are TSA compliant, Forbes reported.

“The TSA requires that any products brought in carry-on luggage do not exceed 3.4 oz and are stored in a resealable, clear 1-quart bag,” Forbes says. “Anything greater than 3.4 oz has to be stowed away in checked luggage. So to avoid hassle, be sure to leave time while packing to comply with these rules.”

It’s also recommended that you double-check the THC levels of your products before flying to make sure they are below 0.3%.

Who can buy hemp products in NC?

You must be at least 18 years old to possess and purchase hemp products in North Carolina, according to Pure Craft CBD, an online shop that sells CBD products.

Who can buy marijuana in NC?

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians will begin selling marijuana at a dispensary on their land on April 20 after tribal members approved use of the drug in September, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Dispensary sales, however, will be limited to those with a medical cannabis patient card, officials with Qualla Enterprises LLC, the Cherokee cannabis subsidiary, said in a news release in March.

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians established a Cannabis Control Board that issues the cards.

For the rest of the state, marijuana is a controlled substance, and possession of it is illegal, according to state law. The penalty for possessing marijuana in North Carolina depends on the type, how much you have and how you plan to use it.

If you’re caught crossing state lines with more than 10 pounds of marijuana, you could be charged with felony drug trafficking, according to state law. Marijuana trafficking convictions in North Carolina can result in a minimum of 25 months in prison and a fine of $5,000.

