Letters to the editor

Common sense

With the American colonies under British rule and occupation in 1776, Thomas Paine, who emigrated from England to Philadelphia some years earlier, wrote a pamphlet entitled, “Common Sense.” This pamphlet, read by thousands of colonists, caused public support for and colonial leaders to declare independence and sparked the American Revolution.

Thus, when the Declaration of Independence was approved July 4, 1776, many leaders of the time signed it to state the separation of the 13 colonies from Great Britain’s rule. The Declaration brings light to equality, innate unalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

Independence is a natural right. Now, we must have the common sense to understand what was written and honor, respectfully, independence. Our country is a leader for the voice of the people, justice, safety, friendship, liberty and freedom by democracy.

Ellen L. Cohen,

Tamarac

Demoralizing

When in the 248-year history of this country have we ever had to worry about a president not being sufficiently “energetic” because he feared prosecution after he left office?

Never!

Nonetheless, this poppycock is the principal basis on which the U. S. Supreme Court has afforded our immediate past, current and future presidents immunity from prosecution for any and every even “plausible” official act while in office. That means that if Donald Trump is reelected, he can take bribes for military contracts, pardons, cabinet appointments and all manner of things presidents do with no legal recourse.

Don’t tell me Trump is not above the law. The Court lied when it said that.

Edward R. Shohat,

Miami

Color my collar

I am not Black but I took great offense at ex-President Donald Trump and Sen. Marco Rubio, who recently said they could create more “Black jobs.”

Have either of them noticed how many professionals in all occupations are Black?

Perhaps Rubio hasn’t noticed that some of his brethren in the senate and in the U. S. House are Black.

Maybe Rubio should worry more about the many teachers leaving our schools due to low pay and restrictions of what they can teach in their classrooms.

Lainey Nacron,

Miami

Let Biden run

While Republicans gather behind a criminal conman with despotic ambitions, many Democrats want to scuttle President Joe Biden over a less-than-stellar debate performance. Biden’s strengths remain fully intact: his integrity, his values, his ability to build a team of people who get it done for all Americans.

Biden is no showman, but he’s a master builder with deep experience. His legislation and polices have done more to build back the middle class than any president in the last 50 years. He’s on track to finish the job he started.

Gray Read,

South Miami

Pet safety tips

We understand fireworks; the explosions are contained and the visuals are harmless. We know we are not in danger.

For animals, however, it seems like a war has come to their homes, whether they are birds in the backyard or dogs or cats in our homes. Triggered by these concussive sounds, many pets choose flight and they go missing. Birds lose their judgment and slam into windows, producing serious injury or death.

We can spare our pets and wildlife from the booming sounds, burning smoke and bright flashing lights of live fireworks displays. Make sure your pets have identification on their collars. Keeping them indoors, at home for example, in a safe and secure room with their favorite toys and a cozy blanket, is critical. Better yet, stay home with them, so they don’t panic with the repetitive booms.

There are so many alternatives to celebrating the Fourth of July without fireworks. Ideas include glow sticks, firecracker piñatas, red and blue bubbles, giant bubble blow wands, balloons with LED lights inside, confetti poppers and silly string.

Let city leaders know you would like to invest in a celebration that doesn’t involve live fireworks. Educate your neighbors, lobby your homeowners association or local chamber of commerce to change next year’s celebration to be 100% animal friendly.

Wayne Pacelle,

president,

Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy,

Washington, D.C.

Biden is unfit

President Joe Biden‘s 90 minute display of behavior during the presidential debate on June 27 proved that the only deep fake involving him is and was, himself. Everyone was exposed to a truly “Wizard of Oz“ moment.

The curtain was pulled back and we saw a person fitting the description of Biden in the Special Counsel’s report as an elderly man with a poor memory. What is particularly frightening about this is that he had more than six days of preparation with a capable team and still gave a poor performance.

He must resign now and allow Vice President Kamala Harris to become president. He is clearly not fit to continue as president and commander-in-chief of our armed forces.

Robert E. Panoff,

Pinecrest

Best man

There’s been much talk about President Joe Biden being unfit. At the recent presidential debate, his voice was raspy and he did not quite recall a few pieces of historical facts.

I am 78. When I talk a lot, my voice gets raspy. Sometimes, I do not accurately recall moments of historical significance. So what. My brain is still working, my body is still active and my health is exceptionally good except for arthritic shoulders.

Donald J. Trump is a consistent liar; a bully who verbally attacks those who differ from him. He is a supporter of Neo-Nazis and those who attacked the U. S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His character demeans and diminishes the Importance of the presidential office. He idolizes and befriends dictators and his sense of morality is non-existent.

Biden is the better man and most worthy of being re-elected as our nation’s next president.

Ellen D. Coulton,

South Miami

Voter engagement

The (Republican) U. S. Supreme Court decision to allow a president total immunity from prosecution for criminal acts makes it imperative for voters to create guard rails for our democracy.

First, by not allowing former President Donald Trump to get near the Oval Office. Second, by defeating any U. S. Senator, like Rick Scott for example, who refused to convict Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. Finally, by removing the GOP members of Congress, like Mario Diaz-Balart, Carlos Gimenez and Maria Elvira Salazar, who sanctioned Trump’s crime.

Our future is in the hands of voters. Our institutions have failed.

James Wilson,

Plantation

Better choice

The most telling aspect of the June 27 presidential debate were the voter interviews before and after. President Biden looked like a deer caught in the headlights. Ex-President Trump lied his way through, refusing to answer many questions as usual. The whole spectacle, however, was two old men trying to convince Americans they were our best choices. Voters weren’t buying it.

It’s time to thank Biden for saving us from another Trump maladministration and pass the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris, who should pick Barack Obama as her running mate for an unbeatable dream ticket all voters can rally behind.

Jim Crowder,

Cutler Bay

Uneven justice

The Herald’s June 30 front page story, “Juvenile crime, adult time,” regarding the disproportionate and growing number of Black kids tried as adults than white kids, brought me so much heartbreak and sorrow. This country, and particularly this state, remain in the past and dwell in their unjust, racist, repulsive history of injustice.

The Dickensian laws of incarcerating children as adults must be eliminated nationwide. Mostly, they do more damage than the actual crime.

I feel so much sorrow for Black children and their loved ones who go through this abominable system of injustice.

Mónica Harvey,

Miami Shores

Still winning

The Florida Panthers’ championship Sunday was definitely a breath of fresh air after the presidential debate.

Rita Alvarez,

Miami

Big problems

I only watched five to 10 minutes of the June 27 presidential debate. Those are minutes I can’t get back.

My family group chat, where I received the play-by-play, only reinforced what I already knew: our country is in deep trouble.

Josie Gulliksen,

North Miami