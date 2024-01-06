Letters: Navy recruitment failures leave Britain vulnerable at a time of growing danger

HMS Glasgow, the first of the Royal Navy's new City Class Type 26 frigates, being taken down the River Clyde in 2022. Scottish shipyards had orders to build 26 new Navy warships - Royal Navy

SIR – Ignoring the fact – as successive governments have done for 20 years – that the Royal Navy is a third of the size this country needs it to be, one despairs of the predictability of the Ministry of Defence’s response to its shortage of manpower (“Navy has so few sailors ships must be scrapped”, report, January 5).

There is no recognition that this is largely down to the closing of services recruitment offices, where prospective recruits could talk to military personnel and learn about what a military career involves. The outsourcing of recruitment to Capita – a company with a dubious record – has coincided with the increasing lack of manpower. Yet instead of considering such factors, the decision is made simply to scrap a couple of ships – no matter that they have just been modernised at great cost.

Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, Venezuela – what further evidence does the Government need of the kind of world in which we’re living? Unless we demonstrate to friend and foe alike that the defence of our country is of the first importance, we are laying ourselves open to the pernicious and hostile intentions of those who wish to see the West destroyed.

Philip J Ashe

Leeds, West Yorkshire

SIR – If the Navy is being forced to retire two frigates early due to a lack of crew, where does the responsibility lie?

Manning to create a cohesive command chain in all three services requires years to come to fruition. It starts with funding and the realisation that there is such a thing as critical mass, however inconvenient this may be for some in authority to admit.

Funding to recruit, train, and provide operational experience and advanced courses creates over time the essential non-commissioned cadre in the Armed Forces. It is this cadre that bolsters esprit de corps, and instils the discipline so valued by the combined officer corps. Yet these are the people whose numbers have been reduced by the short-sighted bean-counters in the MoD.

It takes but a moment to cut a serviceman’s job. It takes years to fill the gap created.

Sqn Ldr Dave Tisdale RAF (retd)

Ryde, Isle of Wight

SIR – You highlight the shortage of sailors to crew our fleet of surface warships, but the problem in the submarine fleet is even more serious.

By modern standards, the job description for a submariner is dreadful and beyond comparison with any other type of employment. Living conditions are extremely cramped and there is virtually no privacy; the working environment is dangerous and the watch-keeping cycle relentless. Submariners are separated from loved ones for several months and, uniquely, they are unable to communicate with them even if there is a family tragedy. The lack of access to social media is also an alien concept to younger generations.

To compensate for this lifestyle, there will need to be significant increases in pay, considerably more leave and early entitlement to pensions. There is no point in Britain spending £40 billion building the new Dreadnought class of nuclear deterrent submarines unless there is a credible HR strategy for crewing them.

Rear Admiral Philip Mathias (retd)

Former nuclear submarine commanding officer

Director of nuclear policy (2005-8)

Southsea, Hampshire

Post Office injustice

SIR – The Post Office Horizon scandal (Letters, January 5) is outrageous.

If the Government can’t do something about it urgently, what is it there for? Please compensate all the affected sub-postmasters, deliver immediate justice to the victims, aggressively pursue the Post Office executives responsible – and do it now.

Tim Oldfield

Wye, Kent

SIR – I watched the ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office with growing incredulity, and one question I am left with is this: why did Fujitsu deem it necessary to keep accessing and amending sub-postmasters’ accounts?

Surely by the time a computer system goes live it has been checked and vetted to ensure it is fit for purpose.

Maureen Hastings

Maidstone, Kent

Flood chaos

SIR – You report (January 5) on the “chaos” unleashed across England by flooding. If the Government had invested the many billions wasted on HS2 into proper flood defence, prevention and alleviation work, we would not be seeing these repeated events, which have become a depressing feature of winter storms.

Richard Bowen

Ludlow, Shropshire

SIR – It has been raining in the West Country since October, with all the associated inconveniences.

Yet on New Year’s Eve the water levels in our two major reservoirs, Roadford and Colliton, were at 81 per cent and 72 per cent respectively. There is something wrong here.

Adrian Lloyd-Edwards

Dartmouth, Devon

SIR – With all this rain, is it still possible that we will have a hosepipe ban?

Nigel Bayley

Kidsgrove, Staffordshire

Given the gift of life by Nicholas Winton

Johnny Flynn as the young Nicholas Winton in the drama One Life - alamy

SIR – I went to see the film One Life at my local cinema; my mother was one of the 669 children saved from Prague by Sir Nicholas Winton.

I should like to recommend the film to anyone who thinks that, alone, you can do nothing that has any lasting impact. Sir Nicholas disproved that many times over. His actions did not just save the 669 children but also gave life to their more than 6,000 descendants.

I owe my very existence to Sir Nicholas and will always be eternally grateful to him. I am also eternally grateful to God, as both my mother’s parents were able to escape from Czechoslovakia and rejoin her less than a month before war broke out. I know this was very rare among Sir Nicholas’s children, and it is a double blessing for me.

Andrew Berkinshaw-Smith

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

The Reform UK plan

SIR – No one can accuse Reform UK of lacking policies, unlike Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party, which apparently has nothing of substance to say on the economy, health or migration, other than vacuous platitudes.

However, Reform’s policies must be carefully scrutinised and fully costed, as they would undoubtedly cause the economy to implode. For example, the fanciful notion that personal income tax allowances can be doubled without massively increased borrowing must be exposed for the economic nonsense that it is.

Moreover, as someone who has been opposed to mass immigration for decades, I believe that Reform’s “one in, one out” policy is simply not credible – and is, frankly, an insult to the electorate’s intelligence.

Most of the Government’s current political problems stem from the unmitigated policy disaster of lockdown, opposed only by a handful of courageous Conservative and DUP MPs. During the pandemic, Richard Tice and Nigel Farage were missing in action.

Philip Duly

Haslemere, Surrey

Heating old homes

SIR – The Government is determined to improve the quality and energy efficiency of all homes, including the most historic. But I have no desire to see historic homes blemished by ugly double glazing or inappropriate solar panels (report, January 4). My department has put beauty and local consent at the heart of the planning system.

Our proposals on listed-building consent orders are designed to cut energy bills while ensuring the characters of historic homes are properly protected. I would welcome Telegraph readers’ views through the consultation.

Michael Gove MP (Con)

Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities

London SW1

Blessing for examiners

SIR – Unlike Judith Woods (Comment, January 5), I’m not worried about the prospect of digital-based exams replacing handwritten scripts – at least for the reasons she highlights.

The speed and dexterity with which the present generation of pupils use a keyboard can be very impressive, and anyone who has ever marked illegible handwritten exams will look forward to the greater degree of clarity that will come from a shift to digital alternatives.

John Rattigan

Doveridge, Derbyshire

Darts is not a sport

SIR – Peter Breen (Letters, January 5) tells us that darts is a sport because “sport is about entertainment”.

I disagree. Sport is about getting us out on to the fields, tracks and waterways, with fresh air in our lungs.

Donald Begg

Winchester, Hampshire

SIR – Tim Coles (Letters, January 5) says there should be a dart board in every early-years maths classroom.

He would be very welcome to come and teach darts in mine – while I take shelter in the cupboard.

James Maitland

Sherborne, Dorset

Baroque and roll

SIR – Further to Martin Henry’s letter (January 5) criticising Nigel Kennedy’s sniffy dismissal of pop-classical fusions, Mr Kennedy’s hostility to orchestral renditions of pop music seems even more out of order when you recall that many pop artists had classical educations and incorporated those influences into their music.

Even pop artists who deliberately ignored the past eventually came to appreciate its value: the Beatles went from being strict rock ’n’ rollers to steadily incorporating classical instrumentation into their songs (Paul McCartney added a piccolo trumpet to Penny Lane after being inspired by a performance of J S Bach’s second Brandenburg Concerto).

Many modern musicians also reverted from pop to classical: Billy Joel recorded an album of piano pieces, Fantasies & Delusions, while the heavy-metal guitarist Yngwie Malmsteen composed his Concerto Suite for Electric Guitar and Orchestra in E-flat minor, which is widely available on YouTube.

Robert Frazer

Salford, Lancashire

Life cycle

SIR – On a motorcycle tour of Prague, I sat next to the tour leader at dinner and discussed the fact that, after 40 years, this was his last day in the military.

Exactly 40 years earlier, I had sat next to him at dinner when we were both on a potential officers’ course in Aldershot (Letters, January 5).

There had been no contact between us in the intervening years.

Daniel Barr-Richardson

Plumpton Green, East Sussex

SIR – Last summer I attended a Test match at Lords. While I was waiting to return to my seat, a man stood by me near the entrance. He complained about the smell of the “rotten” fish and chips being eaten by the chap sitting next to him.

I said perhaps it was the fermented fish they eat in Scandinavia. “No,” he said. “I know about that because I live in Iceland.” I looked at him more closely and said: “You’re Peter Salmon – I came to your wedding in Iceland in 1979.” We hadn’t seen each other since.

Bill Simpson

Canterbury, Kent

SIR – In 1963 my parents went on a coach tour to Austria while I was on a driving and camping tour of Europe with three friends.

After we arrived in Innsbruck, I was walking along a main street when a man came up and hugged me. In a panic, my friend ran back to the car shouting that a man had grabbed me.

It was, of course, my father, whose tour had arrived in Innsbruck that day.

Marion Hansford

Filgrave, Buckinghamshire

