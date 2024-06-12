Levi Wright's Mom Shares Touching Video Clips of Special Family Moments: 'We Love You Beans!’

The 3-year-old was removed from life support on June 2 after falling from a toy tractor in May

Kallie Wright Kallie Wright with Levi Wright

Levi Wright’s family are looking back on their special moments with him.



On Tuesday, June 11, Levi’s mother Kallie Wright posted a selection of video clips on Facebook of the 3-year-old spending happy times with his parents and siblings. The touching post comes after Levi was removed from life support on Sunday, June 2, after he drove his toy tractor into a Utah river in May.

“We love you Beans! ❤️,” Kallie referred to her late son in the caption while tagging Levi’s father, rodeo star Spencer Wright, in the post.

The clip first showed Levi lying on a carpet holding a soft spoon as Kallie said to him behind the camera, “Say mama, mama!” He adorably responded with the same words while looking up at her.

The 3-year-old appeared in the next clip sitting on his mother’s lap in a car. “Say dada!” Kallie said to him, to which he replied “Dada!” An emotional Kallie was then seen cradling Levi in the hospital shortly after he was born as the song “Show Me Around” by Carly Pearce played over the clip.

Facebook Kallie Wright, Spencer Wright, Levi Wright

Related: Levi Wright's Mom Shares Touching Obituary Following His Death: 'His Heart Was Pure, Tender and Oversized'

In other clips, Kallie was shown carrying Levi as he slept on her shoulder in a field and sharing a kiss in a car with the caption, “I love him so much” added.

Levi was also captured riding a horse behind his father in a field and being playfully thrown into a pit of soft toys by his dad in a department store.

The toddler, who Kallie previously shared “had a passion for tractors” in his obituary, was seen in various other clips playing with a small toy tractor indoors, driving his toy tractor with his sister down a road and sitting on his grandfather’s lap as he drove his tractor on a field.

Levi appeared in more clips with his family as a second song “I Ain't Without You” by Tucker Beathard played over the clip. The montage ended with a shot of the smiling toddler running in a field before transitioning into a painting of Levi walking in a field towards Jesus.

Spencer Wright/Instagram Kallie Wright with son Levi after his birth

Related: Levi Wright's Mom Speaks Out After 3-Year-Old Son's Death: 'I Will Lose Sleep Over This for Eternity'

Levi was hospitalized in critical condition after falling from his toy tractor on May 21. He died on June 2 after he was removed from life support, family friend Mindy Sue Clark confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



On June 7, Kallie shared a Facebook link to an obituary for her son Levi on Southern Utah Mortuary's website, in which he was described as a “sweet boy” with a heart that was “pure, tender and oversized.”

“Our sweet boy, Levi Spencer Wright, affectionately known as ‘Beans,’ was born on March 24, 2021, in Cedar City, Utah, to Spencer and Kallie Wright of Beaver, Utah,” the obituary began. “He passed away June 2, 2024, after a two-week stay at Primary Children’s Hospital following an accident on May 21st doing what he loved most, riding his electric toy tractor.”

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.