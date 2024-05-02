Lexington firefighter threatened woman, damaged door during argument, police say

A Lexington firefighter is facing charges after allegedly damaging a door during an argument with a woman he knew, according to court records.

Nathan Bardeen, 28, has been charged with third-degree criminal mischief and menacing, both class B misdemeanor charges. Court records show Bardeen was arrested Tuesday but released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

The charges were filed in relation to an argument Bardeen had with the woman in April. Court documents say she insulted Bardeen and he reacted in a way that led her to believe he was going to hurt her.

The woman ran inside her home and locked the door to keep Bardeen away. Court documents say he screamed and kicked the door, causing $395 in damage.

Bardeen stopped and left the area after the woman threatened to call the police, according to court documents. She told investigators she was certain Bardeen would’ve assaulted her.

Bardeen has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, according to the Lexington Fire Department. Bardeen has been employed by the fire department since 2018.

If found guilty, punishments for class B misdemeanors include a maximum sentence of 90 days and a fine up to $250, according to Kentucky statute

Bardeen is due back in Fayette District Court for a pretrial conference on May 15, according to court records.