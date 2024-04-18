Liberation Day 2024: Guernsey cavalcade route confirmed

More than 100 military vehicles, classic cars and tractors will be taking part in this years proceedings [BBC]

The route for this year's Liberation Day cavalcade in Guernsey has been confirmed.

More than 100 military vehicles, classic cars and tractors will be taking part in the event on 9 May.

Organisers said the cavalcade would begin at Torteval Church at 12:00 BST before visiting St Peter's and Castel along Vazon and Cobo.

It will then travel along the coast road towards the Vale via L'Islet and Vale Church before heading to Pembroke.

The final leg of the route will begin through the bridge via Bordeaux and finish by travelling along the east coast and into St Peter Port.

A display of all vehicles will be on show after the cavalcade at St Peter Port between 15:00-17:00.

Jeff Vidamour, director of the Liberation Day Cavalcade, said: "We know the cavalcade is one of the most popular parts of the day's celebrations.

"It is a wonderful event to be part of, and the vehicle owners enjoy it as much as the people who line the route, waving their flags and cheering us past."

Follow BBC Guernsey on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.