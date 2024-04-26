Lifeboat found floating in sea has been transformed into glamping Yellow Submarine

A lifeboat found floating in the sea after being stolen by pirates has been turned into a 'Yellow Submarine' for glamping. Andy Barton, 58, transformed the discarded vessel into camp-site accommodation. It has a fully-equipped kitchen featuring a fridge, hob, sink, double-bed, single bunk-bed, a dining area with a sofa and an outdoor BBQ and firepit. The sub was originally used on a big tanker ship named 'Northsea Pioneer' until it was attacked by Somali Pirates off the East African coast in 2019. The escaping pirates stole the vessel and years year the lifeboat was discovered drifting between the UK and northern Spain. Some friends of Andy's found the lifeboat off the coast of Portsmouth - and they held onto it until Andy decided to turn it into a fake submarine.