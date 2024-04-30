Lin-Manuel Miranda's 2 Kids: All About Sebastian and Francisco

Lin-Manuel Miranda's sons Sebastian and Francisco have an ear for music

John Lamparski/Getty Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal attend "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street" Broadway revival opening night at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on March 26, 2023 in New York City.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is passing down his love of the arts to his kids: sons Sebastian and Francisco.

After reconnecting with his high school classmate, Vanessa Nadal, on Facebook in 2005, Lin-Manuel fell in love, and the couple married in 2010. Over the years, Lin-Manuel continued working on his craft, going from the Broadway stage to the big screen, and Vanessa combined her chemical engineering background with a law degree for a unique career.

All the while, the pair were also growing a family, first with the birth of their son Sebastian in 2014 and then with the arrival of their second child, Francisco, in 2018. Though Lin-Manuel embraces the spotlight with his different works, he and Vanessa have raised their kids away from the cameras.

Still, The Little Mermaid producer has enjoyed watching his children grow behind the scenes, and they've taken on a few of his artistic skills as well.



"My kids are my No. 1 priority no matter what I’m doing,” he told Parade in 2021. “It’s interesting to see what their brains have picked up. The other day, my six-year-old son told me that one of my songs was too long. I have two little test audiences!”

Despite Lin-Manuel and Vanessa keeping their sons’ faces off social media, they like to share glimpses of special family moments, including funny parenting moments and birthdays.

Here’s everything to know about Lin-Manuel Miranda's kids: Sebastian and Francisco.

Sebastian Miranda, 9

Jesse Grant/Getty Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal attend the world premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios' ‘Encanto’ at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on November 03, 2021.

Lin-Manuel and Vanessa welcomed their first child, son Sebastian, on Nov. 10, 2014.

The In the Heights star announced the birth on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a picture of the newborn alongside the message, “[The screams reach a frenzied pitch. SEBASTIAN MIRANDA enters. He is 7 pounds 10 ounces.] End Of Act One.”

Though Sebastian has grown up away from the spotlight, Lin-Manuel revealed that he's musically talented as well. According to the Hamilton creator, his elder child is passionate about the first meal of the day, which led him to compose a tune about a particular dish.

“I have two incredibly smart and brilliant and creative kids who ... make up songs,” Lin-Manuel said on the Close Up podcast in 2022. "They're invariably about breakfast, so, we have an amazing song about chocolate crepes that Sebastian wrote.”

The Encanto star also shared that Sebastian often overhears what he is working on, and gives him feedback on his songs.

“More often than not, they just hear me writing it, and then they just start humming it to themselves," he explained. "Sebastian came home ... and said, ‘Daddy, that one's catchy. I almost sang it at school,’ which he knows he's not allowed to do yet because ... we've had the NDA for toddlers conversation.”

Karwai Tang/WireImage Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal attend the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 15, 2023 in London, England.

In addition to having an ear for music, Lin-Manuel's son is artistic: During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2020, the Emmy-winning performer shared his artwork, remarking, “Check out this legit good pigeon drawing! It’s amazing.”

Sebastian also has command of multiple languages, according to his proud dad. When he was 2 years old, Lin-Manuel told PEOPLE that he was fully bilingual in English and Spanish and was learning a third language.

"It’s adorable to see him sense who he’s talking to and translate. He’ll be like, ‘Leche?’ No, Milk?’ and that’s kind of incredible," he said in 2016. "He’s like a sponge and he’s got a smattering of German, too. My mother-in-law is Austrian, so he’s got one language up on me."

Apart from his parents, Sebastian is close to his younger brother Francisco. Shortly after meeting the new addition to the family, Sebastian called Francisco the Robin to his Batman “when he can walk.”

Over the years, Lin-Manuel has continued giving glimpses into Sebastian's milestones, including embarking on a scavenger hunt at his ninth birthday party. Sebastian also joined Lin-Manuel on a work trip for the Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians. By the looks of it, he's also expanded his musical skills to the piano.

Francisco Miranda, 6

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal attend the London Evening Standard Theatre Awards at Theatre Royal on December 3, 2017 in London, England.

Lin-Manuel and Vanessa celebrated the arrival of their second child, son Francisco, on Feb. 2, 2018.

The Tick, Tick... Boom! star shared a black-and-white photo of his wife holding the newborn on X. He posted it with a script-inspired caption similar to Sebastian’s birth announcement. “Int. Hospital Room. Night. [The screams reach a delirious crescendo. FRANCISCO MIRANDA enters. He is 7 pounds and 13 ounces.] Intermission," it read.

A few days after Francisco was born, Lin-Manuel showed how he was bonding with his younger child — by enjoying downtime together. “‘I didn’t realize babies come with hats.’ -Toby Ziegler, The West Wing," he wrote on X, quoting The West Wing as a nod to Francisco's outfit in the picture.

As he has grown, Francisco has also been inspired by his dad's musical career. Like his older brother, he wrote his own song about breakfast foods.

"We have an amazing song about Cheerios my 4-year-old Frankie wrote last week," Lin-Manuel told the Close Up podcast in 2022. "When they like it enough to keep singing it, we record it and we figure it out at the piano and we keep it moving."

Apart from sharing an interest in the arts, Francisco has tried to emulate Sebastian in school. While quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic, Francisco saw Sebastian being homeschooled as a first grader, which included completing assignments. According to Lin-Manuel, his younger son started imitating his older one.

"Even though my six year old has homework a few times a week, my two year old is like, 'I have to do my homework,' " he told PEOPLE in 2020. "He's there writing letters, writing numbers way sooner than his brother did just because he wants to do everything his brother does."

Fast forward, Francisco continues to have the same passions as Sebastian, including in the music studio. Though his older brother appeared to be handling a Mario Bros.-themed mix, Francisco was right by his side watching him, as seen in a clip Lin-Manuel shared on Instagram.

