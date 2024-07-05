Lindsay Hubbard Is Pregnant! “Summer House ”Star Reveals She's Expecting Her First Baby

The Bravo star shared the exciting news through an Instagram collaboration with Clearblue

Eric Cunningham/Clearblue Lindsay Hubbard reveals she's pregnant with her first baby

Summer will be a different kind of fun for Lindsay Hubbard!

The Summer House star is pregnant with her first baby, she revealed in an Instagram collaboration with Clearblue shared on Thursday, July 4.

Hubbard, 37, is expecting her baby with her new boyfriend, who she has not publicly named. She opened up about the relationship during the Summer House season 8 reunion in June, revealing that she was dating "a wonderful man."

"We actually went on a few dates three and a half years ago," Hubbard said. "It was just bad timing back then for him and for me and then he kinda popped back up in December and we started dating in January."

"I would say it's tracking in the pretty serious direction," she added. "He’s been a great support."

Eric Cunningham/Clearblue Lindsay Hubbard and her boyfriend celebrate their happy news

The pairing comes nine months after Hubbard's castmate Carl Radke, 39, ended their engagement. The two got engaged in August 2022 and planned to say "I do" in Mexico in November 2023 before he ended things in August 2023 after a summer of conflict including disagreements about Radke's next career step and lack of intimacy in their relationship.

News of the cancelation of their Mexican wedding was confirmed in a letter to family and friends obtained by PEOPLE in September.

"Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I," Radke wrote at the time. "We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication. We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves."

Eric Cunningham/Clearblue Lindsay Hubbard shows off her baby belly

Hubbard told PEOPLE in February that she didn't envision her life looking like it did, but has remained focused on her future despite the heartache. That's included launching a new business and even pivoting her pain into power by selling her wedding dresses for charity.



"I think after everything was said and done, after last year, I thought my future in life was going to go one very different direction for this year," the former publicist said. "Then, when it didn't, I decided to focus on my own individual successes and what I deem as a personal success in my life. That was okay."

Having kids has always been a part of Hubbard's plan. She's long discussed her desire to have a family of her own, and in 2022, shared on Instagram that she began the process of freezing her eggs by starting hormone injections.



The Bravo cameras documented much of Hubbard's fertility journey. "I've been thinking and talking about freezing my eggs for awhile," she said in a season 6 episode of Summer House. "I settled in the past and I was forcing something because I was up against my own timeline. If I could just stop the biological clock and eliminate that as part of my process of choosing a partner, then maybe I can find somebody who is actually meant for me."

Eric Cunningham/Clearblue Lindsay Hubbard's pregnancy annoucement

Meanwhile, rumors about Hubbard's pregnancy has been swirling on social media in recent weeks — though Hubbard stayed mum about them.

She had been pregnant before while dating Winter House costar Jason Cameron, but suffered a miscarriage just 24 hours after learning the news.

"I found out on a Monday I was pregnant, and by Tuesday I was having a miscarriage and by Wednesday I was in the emergency room for five hours," Hubbard said during the season 6 premiere of Winter House. "It all happened so quickly that I wasn't able to even emotionally wrap my mind around the pregnancy portion of it before I was having a miscarriage."

The loss never swayed her want to start a family. "I've always wanted to be a mom," she said. "That hasn't changed."

