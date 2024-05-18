Lisa Armstrong 'will battle her ex-husband Ant McPartlin for custody of their Labrador'

Lisa Armstrong will fight her ex-husband Ant McPartlin for full custody of their shared Labrador, it has been reported.

The pair divorced in 2018, and the presenter married Anne-Marie Corbett in 2021. Since then, their pet Hurley has been spending time between two households.

The beloved black Lab has reportedly been a bone of contention between the pair since their split, providing both with comfort and familiarity.

Armstrong is reportedly upset that McPartlin has recently welcomed a child with Corbett, as the original couple had been unable to conceive.

She recently wrote in a social media post: "Be proud of how you have been handling these past few months.

"The silent battles you've fought, the moments you've had to humble yourself, the times you've wiped your own tears. Celebrate your strength."

McPartlin, one half of Ant and Dec, is said to have other dogs with Corbett.

Armstrong has a tattoo to celebrate how much she loves her dog and in 2018, following the divorce, bought a number of presents for him for Christmas.

Now she is hoping to get the dog all to herself, the Sun has reported.

An unverified “source” is said to have told the tabloid: "The one thing that has got her through it and been by her side constantly is Hurley – she doesn’t know what she would do without him. He’s more than just a dog to her and has been a lifeline at times."

The source added: "She really had to fight Ant for him, which she still is annoyed about as he got other dogs with Anne-Marie and now she would just like Hurley to live with her full-time.

"Ant obviously loves Hurley as well but he now has a lot of other responsibilities and things going on in his life and Lisa can’t see why she can’t have full custody of him.”