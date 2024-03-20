'Little rascals,' a trio of boys, charged in connection to Texas bank robbery, feds says

A trio of boys, whom federal authorities dubbed the "little rascals", were charged Tuesday in connection to the robbery of a Wells Fargo in Houston, Texas. "Little rascals" is also the name given to the kids featured in the classic "Our Gang" series and the name of the 1994 movie remake titled "Little Rascals".

The alleged robbers were ages 11, 12 and 16, FBI's Houston Field Office said in a post on X. The three minors are "charged locally with robbery by threat," the social post said.

#BREAKING All three bank robbery suspects known as the 'little rascals' are in custody.

They are 11, 12, and 16 year-old boys charged locally with robbery by threat. Because they are juveniles, their names and no additional details will be released. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/n10Zm1vcuo — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) March 19, 2024

Robbery by threat is a second-degree felony, according to the Texas Statutes.

Due to the trio being minors, the FBI did not release their names or additional details, according to the X post.

Before bringing the "little rascals" into custody, FBI Houston shared surveillance pictures of the trio on March 14 on its X account. Witnesses at the bank told authorities the alleged robbers were between 14-18 years old, according to the FBI's social post.

After the alleged robbery, the trio fled on foot, the X post said.

Parents turned the 'little rascals' into authorities, reports say

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, while inside the Wells Fargo, the boys passed a "threatening note" to the bank teller, ABC 13 reported. The trio were believed to be armed but did not show a weapon, the Houston-based TV station said.

Two of the boys were identified when their parents came forward to authorities, according to ABC 13. A law enforcement agency detained the third boy after recognizing him during a fight, the TV station reported.

The sheriff's office told ABC 13 that authorities found a weapon and a "distinctive item pictured in one of the photos."

