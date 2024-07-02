Live K-10 traffic updates: Delays, accidents in KC, Johnson County, Lawrence

Here’s what traffic is looking like today on Kansas 10 highway between Kansas City and Lawrence.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

You can report issues or share your thoughts on this story format by filling out our feedback form.

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

De Soto: K-10 closed

The road is closed between Kill Creek Road and South Cedar Creek Parkway in De Soto.

The event impacts 2.84 miles.

The incident report was issued Monday at 6:57 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 7:20 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'De Soto: K-10 closed' on July 1st at 7:20 p.m.

K-10 closed in De Soto

There is a road closure on K-10 between Lexington Avenue and Kill Creek Road.

The warning was issued at 6:57 p.m. on Monday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 7:20 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'K-10 closed in De Soto' on July 1st at 7:20 p.m.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.