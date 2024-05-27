Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on westbound I-70 in Tonganoxie

Drivers urged to exercise caution as heavy rain prompts traffic warning from K-7/Exit 224 to Eastern Terminal Toll Plaza on I-70.

The event impacts 1.02 miles.

The incident report was issued Sunday at 10:13 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 10:15 p.m.

Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on eastbound I-70 in Basehor

Authorities issue traffic alert for dangerous driving conditions amid heavy rain on I-70, from US-40/US-59/Exit 204 to K-7/Exit 224.

The event affects 730 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Sunday at 9:50 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 9:53 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Kansas 5 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Leavenworth Road and I-435 North in Kansas City.

The warning was issued at 10:57 p.m. on Sunday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 11:01 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broadway Boulevard closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Broadway Boulevard between West 16th Street and I-670 West.

The event affects 600 feet.

The traffic alert was released Sunday at 2:49 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 3 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Prospect Avenue and Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 440 feet long.

The warning was issued at 10:56 p.m. on Monday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 8:50 p.m.

Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed

The road is closed from Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo to Prospect Avenue in Kansas City.

The event affects 440 feet.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 7:39 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

