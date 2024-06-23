Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Mulberry Street: bridge closed from exit 2A to I-35 South

A bridge is closed on Mulberry Street in Kansas City between exit 2A and I-35 South

The report was issued Monday at 12 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 9:26 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Mulberry Street: bridge closed from exit 2A to I-35 South' on June 22nd at 9:27 p.m.

Broadway Boulevard temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure at Broadway Boulevard and I-35 South.

The impacted road section is 650 feet long.

The report was issued Saturday at 7:57 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 9:26 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broadway Boulevard temporarily closed in Kansas City' on June 22nd at 9:27 p.m.

Holly Street closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from West Pennway Street / Beardsley Road to I-35 South in Kansas City.

The event affects 620 feet.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 4:37 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 8:50 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Holly Street closed in Kansas City' on June 22nd at 8:50 p.m.

West 17 Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on West 17 Street between I-35 South and Beardsley Road.

The event affects 600 feet.

The warning was issued Saturday at 4:41 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 8:50 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'West 17 Street temporarily closed in Kansas City' on June 22nd at 8:50 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: West 17 Street closed

The road is closed between I-35 South and Beardsley Road in Kansas City.

The event affects 320 feet.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 4:39 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 4:44 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: West 17 Street closed' on June 22nd at 4:44 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Prospect Avenue closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Prospect Avenue exit 3C and I-70 East in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 730 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 1:54 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 12:20 a.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Prospect Avenue closed in Kansas City' on June 23rd at 12:21 a.m.

Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

Authorities issue traffic alert for dangerous driving conditions amid heavy rain on I-70, from Brooklyn Avenue/Exit 3 to Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6.

The event impacts 2.15 miles.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 10:50 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 11:02 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on June 22nd at 11:03 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: West 9th Street closed

There is a road closure on West 9th Street between West Ninth Street / Forester Via and I-670 West.

The event affects 850 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 8:45 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 10:02 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: West 9th Street closed' on June 22nd at 10:03 p.m.

Hickory Street closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Hickory Street between I-670 West and Saint Louis Avenue.

The event impacts 650 feet.

The warning was issued at 8:33 p.m. on Tuesday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 9:26 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Hickory Street closed in Kansas City' on June 22nd at 9:27 p.m.

Kansas City: Saint Louis Avenue temporarily closed

The road is closed at Saint Louis Avenue and I-670 West in Kansas City.

The event affects 650 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 8:45 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 9:26 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Saint Louis Avenue temporarily closed' on June 22nd at 9:27 p.m.

Kansas City: Holmes Street closed

The road is closed from I-670 West to East 12th Street in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 470 feet long.

The report was issued Saturday at 2:38 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 8:50 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Holmes Street closed' on June 22nd at 8:50 p.m.

Hickory Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Hickory Street between I-670 West and Saint Louis Avenue.

The event affects 650 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 8:43 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 8:50 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Hickory Street temporarily closed in Kansas City' on June 22nd at 8:50 p.m.

Kansas City: East 14th Street temporarily closed

The road is closed between I-670 West and West 13th Street in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 520 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 7:13 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 7:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: East 14th Street temporarily closed' on June 22nd at 7:16 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Holmes Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Holmes Street from I-670 West to East 12th Street.

The event affects 470 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 2:36 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 2:42 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Holmes Street temporarily closed in Kansas City' on June 22nd at 2:43 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 540 feet long.

The warning was issued at 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 11:56 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City' on June 22nd at 11:57 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

