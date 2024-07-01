Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Road closed in Merriam

There is a road closure from Shawnee Mission Parkway to I-35 South.

The event impacts 790 feet.

The incident was reported Sunday at 11:35 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 11:41 p.m.

Merriam Drive closed in Shawnee

There is a road closure on Merriam Drive between exit 230 and I-35 South.

The warning was released on Sunday at 9:16 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 9:21 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Leavenworth Road closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between North 109th Ter and I-435 South in Kansas City.

The incident was reported Friday at 2:40 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 1:47 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Walnut Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from I-670 East to East 16th Street in Kansas City.

The event affects 450 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 1:22 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 6:39 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo and Prospect Avenue.

The event impacts 440 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 2:25 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 2:22 p.m.

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Prospect Avenue and Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo.

The event affects 620 feet.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 10:56 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 1:53 p.m.

