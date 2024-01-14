Live updates: When is the Iowa caucus? Why does it matter for Donald Trump, Nikki Haley and other GOP hopefuls?

The Iowa caucus is almost here.

The crucial early primary contest has long had the power to reshape a presidential race, tripping up frontrunners and giving a boost to fierce political rivals. This year, former President Donald Trump's Republican challengers are trying to make inroads with Hawkeye State voters.

But how did Iowa's contest becoming a crucial hurdle for White House hopefuls? How are organizers on both sides of the aisle preparing for the caucuses?

When is the Iowa caucus?

The Iowa caucuses are scheduled for Jan. 15, starting at 7 p.m.

The Democratic and Republican contests function function differently. Catch up the the Des Moines Register, part of the USA TODAY Network, on what you need to know about the caucuses.

– Marina Pitofsky

Why does the Iowa Caucus matter?

For 50 years, Iowans have gathered in school gymnasiums, community centers and family living rooms to kick off the nation's presidential nominating process, wielding their outsized influence to winnow and shape the field of contenders.

Ahead of each caucus, presidential candidates flood the state for months, if not years, to try to woo Iowans and gain their support. The national and international media descends on the state, ready to derive meaning from caucus night results.

– Brianne Pfannenstiel

