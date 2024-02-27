Live updates: Kentucky at Mississippi State college basketball

Fresh off a 117-95 romp over Alabama at Rupp Arena on Saturday, the Kentucky men’s basketball team takes to the road Tuesday to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who have won five straight games.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes and Marty Smith will have the coverage on ESPN. Tom Leach and Jack Givens will bring you the action on the UK Sports Network.

Ben Roberts, Ryan Hermens and yours truly will be courtside to bring you updates. You can follow us on X/Twitter at @BenRobertsHL, @ryanhermens and @johnclayiv.

You can follow a dedicated Twitter/X Kentucky basketball list by clicking here.

Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari agrees with the referee about a call during the game against the LSU Tigers at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, LA, Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

