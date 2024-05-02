Live updates: President Joe Biden visits Charlotte to mourn officers killed in shooting

President Joe Biden plans to travel to Charlotte Thursday to honor the law enforcement officers killed in a mass shooting.

The president’s daily schedule says he’ll be at Charlotte Douglas International Airport around midday to “pay his respects to the brave law enforcement officers killed and wounded in the line of duty in Charlotte on Monday.” He’s scheduled to arrive around 12:50 p.m. and and leave Charlotte by 3:10 p.m. for an event in Wilmington.

Earlier in the week, Biden called on Congress to direct more funding to law enforcement and pass tougher gun regulations after the shooting.

Traffic impacts of President Joe Biden’s visit

President Joe Biden will visit Charlotte Thursday following a shooting that killed four law enforcement officers and injured others.

While official visits to Charlotte by the president, vice president or candidates often mean road closures or traffic delays for motorists across the city, impacts may be minimal Thursday.

Biden’s schedule doesn’t show travel to other locations in Charlotte. He’s scheduled to have closed meetings at the airport with families of those killed and wounded Monday.

“The President will pay his respects to the brave law enforcement officers killed and wounded in the line of duty in Charlotte on Monday,” the president’s daily schedule states. “The President will meet with families of the fallen heroes, the wounded law enforcement officers, and other law enforcement officers and elected officials.”

Gov. Roy Cooper is set to join Biden in Charlotte.

Biden’s event in Wilmington is set to begin at 4:30 p.m.