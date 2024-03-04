Live updates from UM’s first spring practice. How Ward looked and many lineup nuggets

Some quick hits from the media viewing session of the first Miami Hurricanes’ spring practice of 2024, as UM christens year three of the Mario Cristobal era:

▪ New Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward, the Washington State transfer, looked sharp during media viewing before reporters were escorted out of the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility. He nailed both his first two attempts hitting the middle square on his target net.

His arm strength and good accuracy were on display on subsequent throws, including a deep pass to Jacolby George.

▪ UM has asked reporters not to disclose the players missing from practice until Mario Cristobal speaks with reporters around midday.

But running back Mark Fletcher and offensive tackle Francisco Mauigoa are among those who were not expected to participate this spring because of injury recovery.

▪ This was notable: It was second-year tackle Samson Okunlola lining up at left guard during parts of the media viewing session. Okunlola and Luis Cristobal both received first team snaps at left guard.

Cristobal who started at that position in the bowl game but struggled. Michael McCoy had been considered the top option at left guard to replace NFL-bound Javion Cohen, but McCoy was the first-team right tackle on Monday in place of injured Francisco Mauigoa.

Beyond Cristobal and McCoy and Okunlola, UM’s other options at the left guard position including A). adding a player in the portal; B). inserting JUCO transfer Markel Bell at left tackle and shifting Rivers to left guard.

But UM likes how Rivers played at tackle last season after playing guard earlier in his Canes career.

So Okunlola - the top rated tackle in the 2023 recruiting class - seemingly will now get a chance to compete at left guard, against Cristobal and McCoy and potentially others.

Rivers (left tackle), Carpenter (the former Indiana center) and right guard Anez Cooper were the other starters, as expected, on Monday.

▪ For those who wondered, left tackle Zion Nelson remains on the roster but doesn’t appear ready to practice. He has been limited to 61 snaps the past two seasons because of knee injuries.

Story continues

Several players who seemed questionable to return -- including several backup offensive lineman (Chris Washington and others), safety Brian Balom and often-injured linebacker Chase Smith -- remain on the team.

Several players will need to be purged if UM adds transfers who enter the portal during the second window. The Canes likely will keep an eye out for veteran help at linebacker and cornerback and possibly wide receiver.

▪ Good to see running back TreVonte’ Citizen back on the field and carrying the ball. He hasn’t taken a snap during the past two regular seasons because of a devastating August 2022 knee injury, though he was available for the Pinstripe Bowl.

If he can regain his pre-injury form, he could challenge Ajay Allen, Chris Johnson and two freshman running backs (Jordan Lyle and Chris Wheatley-Humphrey), for carries behind Fletcher and Henry Parrish.

▪ Emory Williams was at practice after fracturing his left (non-throwing) shoulder in the FSU game in No ember. He threw passes with his right arm, and his left arm was wrapped in what appeared to be white gauze from his elbow to his shoulder. It remains to be seen what his level of involvement will be during spring practices.

He’s competing with Jacurri Brown and Albany transfer Reese Poffenbarger for the No. 2 quarterback job behind Ward.

Interestingly, it was Poffenbarger - not Williams or Brown - who was initially the second quarterback to enter behind clear-cut starter Ward on Monday. But the quarterbacks subsequently rotated in at different times.

Poffenbarger completed a long throw to Armstrong towards the end of media viewing.

▪ No surprise with three of the four receivers who took the first snaps - Xavier Restrepo, Jacolby George and Isaiah Horton, who looks bigger. Barring a major surprise, they would be UM’s top three.

Michael Redding III, who played just 12 offensive snaps last season, went fourth, but nobody would be surprised if one of the combined five freshman or second-year receivers on the roster surpasses him. (Junior college transfer Shemar Kirk also is on the team).

Restrepo, Robby Washington and Nathaniel Joseph were working in the slot.

Of the three freshman receivers, only Chance Robinson was not a participant; he will enroll in the months ahead. But freshman Ny Carr and JoJo Trader were practice participants.

Kirk, Redding and Ray-Ray Joseph were the second-team receivers.

▪Elijah Arroyo was the first-team tight end. Riley Williams -- not Cam McCormick -- entered with the second team and had a nice one-handed catch on a deep throw.

▪ The Canes have informed reporters that they may not release the team’s roster to the general public.

▪ It looks like Raul Aguirre, the second-year linebacker, will get a long look in the middle; he played with the starters on Monday. He ultimately could provide depth behind starter Francisco Mauigoa, who is reportedly missing spring ball with an injury.

▪ With Akheem Mesidor and Nyjalik Kelly working their way back from injury, the first team defensive line included Rueben Bain and Elijah Alston at end, and Jared Harrison Hunte and Thomas Gore inside.

In a mild surprise, Gore started ahead of NC State transfer CJ Clark, who is expected to be a key piece of the defensive tackle rotation in the wake of the departures of Leonard Taylor III and Branson Deen.

Jayden Wayne and Anthony Campbell were the second-team defensive ends.

▪ Jersey numbers for new veteran transfers on offense: quarterback Ward (1), quarterback Reese Poffenbarger (16), center Zach Carpenter (50) and JUCO addition and talented offensive tackle Markel Bell (70).

▪ Jersey numbers for freshmen early enrollees on offense: receiver JoJo Trader (6), tight end Elija Lofton (9), quarterback Judd Anderson (15), receiver Ny Carr (19), running back Chris Wheatley-Humphrey (25), offensive lineman Nino Francavilla (55) and offensive lineman Dery Plazz (79).

▪ Jersey numbers for new veteran transfers on defense: safety Mishael Powell (0), defensive lineman Elijah Alston (11), defensive back Savion Riley (19), safety Isaiah Taylor (28), defensive tackle CJ Clark (52) and defensive lineman Marley Cook (57),

▪ Jersey numbers for freshmen early enrollees on defense: defensive lineman Marquise Lightfoot (12), safety Zaquan Patterson (20), linebacker Cam Pruitt (22), safety Dylan Day (23), linebacker Adarius Hayes (34), safety Isaiah Thomas (37), defensive lineman Cole McCanthy II (44).

Defensive tackle Armondo Blount also was in attendance.

▪ Second-year standout defensive lineman Bain has changed his jersey number from 44 to 4. Linebacker Mauigoa has switched from 51 to No. 1, and receiver Horton from 16 to No. 2.

▪ Highly-regarded freshman Patterson (who was impressive with two pass breakups) and Powell (the Washington Huskies transfer and former standout starter) were the starting safeties on Monday.

▪ Ex-quarterback Jacory Harris and ex-running back Najeh Davenport were among former Canes in attendance. Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron, a frequent presence at practice in the past, also was there.