🔴 Live: US pauses bomb shipment to Israel over Rafah 'concerns'

Ex-DOJ Official Stunned By Trump Hand Gesture In Court: ‘Can’t Begin To Fathom’
Neal Katyal also summed up the latest defense by the former president's legal team in his hush money trial as "atrocious."
- People
Stormy Daniels Testifies That Donald Trump Did Not Wear a Condom When They Had Sex
The former adult film actress alleged in court that following their tryst, Trump told her, "Oh it was great, let’s get together again honey bunch"
- People
Donald Trump Is Headlining a GOP Event in Minnesota on the Same Day as Barron's Florida Graduation: Reports
The judge in Trump's criminal trial agreed to cancel court proceedings on May 17 so the former president could be in West Palm Beach with his son and family
- The Daily Beast
Federal Judge Postpones Trump’s Classified Docs Case ‘Indefinitely’
Reuters/Marco BelloFederal Judge Aileen Cannon announced Tuesday she was indefinitely postponing Donald Trump’s classified documents trial in Florida, putting the case on ice less than three weeks before it was slated to begin.The announcement likely means the case will not be tried until after the 2024 election. Trump’s camp is sure to view the postponement as a major win, as they’ve tried nearly everything legally possible—through a variety of appeals and motions—to have each trial against the
- The Daily Beast
Opinion: Stormy Daniels Put Trump’s Toxic Horniness on Full Display
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty images/ReutersOne thing is clear from Stormy Daniels’ testimony on Tuesday in Donald Trump’s New York “hush money” trial: she’s not doing this for herself.Between detailing her career in adult films to an entire courtroom of strangers to getting fired from her podcast for not speaking enough about Trump, there’s very little upside in this for Daniels.In fact, I’ve been indignant on her behalf for years that she was only paid $130,000 for
- ABC News
Trump trial live updates: 'None of it is made up,' Stormy Daniels says of her story
Former President Donald Trump is on trial in New York City, where he is facing felony charges related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Trump last April pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment charging him with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment his then-attorney Michael Cohen made to Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election. Former President Trump, on his way out of court, slammed the proceedings as "a disaster for the DA."
- People
Adult Film Star Stormy Daniels Testifies That Donald Trump Told Her She Reminded Him of 'His Daughter'
Daniels also testified that the former president told her he and his wife, Melania, sleep in separate bedrooms
- HuffPost
14-Second Video Is All It Takes To Bust Donald Trump's Trial Complaint
The former president's shameless 180 is laid bare in the short clip.
- ABC News
Marjorie Taylor Greene backs off threat to oust Johnson as speaker
Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared on Tuesday to be backing off her threat to force a vote to oust Speaker Mike Johnson this week, though she signaled that she'll preserve her threat indefinitely -- keeping Johnson on a tight leash as he navigates a one-vote majority in the chamber. The development comes after Greene and Johnson met on Tuesday afternoon -- their second meeting in as many days. The meetings came after Greene said she would force a vote to remove Johnson from the leadership post this week.
- HuffPost
George Conway Dumps On Key Donald Trump Trial Tactic: 'A Huge Mistake'
"It fills an emotional need for Donald Trump but it does not really help him," said the conservative attorney.
- HuffPost
Judge Warns Trump Attorney About Audible ‘Cursing’ As Stormy Daniels Testifies
“You need to speak to him," Judge Juan Merchan told the former president's attorney. "I won’t tolerate that.”
- The Wrap
Rachel Maddow Urges People to Prepare for ‘the Freakout’ When Trump ‘Inevitably’ Is ‘Ordered Into Jail’ | Video
"Heads up, this is no time to check out," the MSNBC prime time host says The post Rachel Maddow Urges People to Prepare for ‘the Freakout’ When Trump ‘Inevitably’ Is ‘Ordered Into Jail’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
- The Daily Beast
Kristi Noem Blows Up at Fox Anchor Pressing Her on Puppy Murder
Fox Business NetworkIn what has devolved into the TV equivalent of tweeting through it, Kristi Noem appeared for yet another cable news interview on Tuesday morning. The beleaguered South Dakota governor seems to be on a mission to salvage her exceedingly slim hopes of becoming Donald Trump’s running mate.It did not go well for her.Having already enjoyed friendly sitdowns with other Fox News and Newsmax stars, the MAGA governor joined Fox Business Network anchor Stuart Varney on Tuesday morning
- Reuters
'Tsar' Putin tells the West: Russia will talk only on equal terms
Vladimir Putin, honoured like a Russian tsar at his swearing-in for a new six-year presidential term, had a double-edged message for the West: the Kremlin is ready to talk but Russia is girding for victory in Ukraine. Putin, who rose to the top of the Kremlin just eight years after the fall of the Soviet Union, will overtake Josef Stalin and become Russia's longest-serving ruler since Empress Catherine the Great if he completes the term. The 71-year-old former KGB spy exuded confidence in the carefully choreographed inauguration which the West and opponents, who are mainly in jail or abroad, cast as a fig leaf of democracy covering a corrupt Russian autocracy.
- Bloomberg
Xi Says China Will ‘Never Forget’ the US Bombing of Its Embassy
(Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping vowed to “never forget” NATO’s deadly bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade, hours before arriving in Serbia on a swing through Europe aimed at dividing Brussels’ support for the US.Most Read from BloombergTrump Judge Indefinitely Postpones Documents Case TrialIsrael Says a Cease-Fire Plan Backed by Hamas Falls ShortOne Out of Every 24 New York City Residents Is Now a MillionaireEinhorn Says Markets Are ‘Broken.’ Here’s What Data Shows“Twenty-five years a
- CBC
CRA reversed $246M in pandemic benefit debts after thousands contested eligibility status
The government has had to cancel at least $246 million in debts for thousands of Canadians it initially claimed had received pandemic benefits for which they weren't eligible.Since 2022, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has been collecting money from Canadians the government says received benefits — such as the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) and the Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) — in error.The government has been withholding tax refunds and other benefits in an effort to recoup money se
- The Daily Beast
Justice Juan Merchan Gives Two Strikes Trump a Final Warning: Jail Is Next
Brendan McDermid/Pool/AFP via GettyDonald Trump has booked a one-way ticket to jail, and the judge overseeing his ongoing New York criminal trial on Monday said he’s ready to send him there at any moment.New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan started the fourth week of Trump’s trial with a speech that’s more than a year in the making, explaining why he hasn’t yet thrown the politician into the slammer—making what he called his final warning to the former president.“I’ll find you in criminal
- HuffPost
Karine Jean-Pierre Gives Sage Advice To Kristi Noem After Hint About Killing Biden Dog
The White House press secretary shredded the South Dakota governor like a chew toy during a briefing.
- France 24
Ukraine foils Russian assassination plot targeting Zelensky
Ukraine on Tuesday announced that it had detained two Ukrainian security officials involved in a plot coordinated by Russia to assassinate senior Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky. Two colonels in the State Guard of Ukraine, which protects top officials, were detained on suspicion of enacting the plan drawn up by Russia’s Federal Security Service, a statement said. The colonels were recruited before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, according to
- INSIDER
Marjorie Taylor Greene dares Mike Johnson to kick her off committees again: 'Badge of honor'
The far-right congresswoman said Johnson was being "out of line" before all but daring him to bring it on: "Don't threaten me with a good time."