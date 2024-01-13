'Price gouging and greed not enough?': Canadians call out Loblaws for slashing same-day discounts

Loblaws is cutting its same-day discounts from 50 per cent to 30 per cent in numerous stores across Canada. (The Canadian Press/Doug Ives)

Loblaws is facing scrutiny for adjusting its discount policies, resulting in higher prices for its most affordable food items starting this January.

The company intends to decrease the discount on same-day items nearing their best-before date from 50 per cent to 30 per cent in numerous stores, including other Loblaw retailers such as Valu-Mart, No Frills and Zehrs.

The news began circulating on X — previously known as Twitter — earlier this week, after user Food Prefessor wrote, "Hey @LoblawsON, Heard a rumour. Starting Jan. 14, there could be a shift in the discount percentages for food items nearing their expiration date at stores like Zehrs Supermarket (from 50 per cent down to 30 per cent)."

Hey @LoblawsON,



Heard a rumour. Starting January 14th, there could be a shift in the discount percentages for food items nearing their expiration date at stores like Zehrs Supermarket (from 50% down to 30%).



Can you kindly confirm if this information is accurate? pic.twitter.com/kBokPzCRhm — The Food Professor (@FoodProfessor) January 9, 2024

Following the news of the recent decision, many social media users began criticizing Loblaws' actions during a period of surging inflation and heightened grocery costs.

Canada's 2024 Food Price Report, released in December, estimated food prices will rise by 2.5 to 4.5 per cent over the next year. That report also indicated food costs will go up across most categories and that on average, a family of four may spend up to $16,297.20 on food. On the other hand, a two-adult household is expected to spend about $7,715.78.

At a time when people are struggling more than they have in the past 50 years, Galen Weston & his cronies have eliminated the 50% stickers that SO MANY people depend on & replaced them with 30% off stickers.. cause Loblaws profits aren’t high enough. 😔👎🏻 #cdnpoli #superstore — it’s magi. (@littlemissmagi) January 12, 2024

So apparently starting Sunday, Loblaws won’t reduce ANYTHING to 50%, maxing at 30%… and I’m not talking about regular discounts, that’s for CLEARANCE



As if you needed another reason to dislike them.. — Gio P (@petti_gio) January 12, 2024

@LoblawsON wtf is actually wrong with loblaws, you guys be getting rid of 50% stickers to only 30%🤦‍♀️ do you not realize people can barely afford to eat as it is. Do you not feel guilty at all? You’re just farming peoples money, and you’re a multi billion dollar company. — Brooklyn (@TidoFox2006) January 13, 2024

@Loblaws



day old bread/ pizza/ etc now 30% off



down from 50% off



shameful



Galen Weston your greed is boundless — ward wilson (@DJWardWilson) January 11, 2024

After the news spread on social media, a Loblaws representative addressed Yahoo Canada's inquiry on the recent reports, confirming the rumours are true.

Story continues

"We've always offered a range on these types of items from 30 to 50 per cent, and are now moving toward a more predictable and consistent offering, including more consistency with our competitors," the representative told Yahoo Canada.

"We continue to offer a range of discounts via in-store promotions and flyers, as well as deep discounts on food nearing expiration through the Flashfood app."

Although Loblaws did not provide an exact date for when the discount rates will be adjusted, reports claim it will begin on Jan. 14. However, some people on social media say it's already underway.

Someone post a few days back that Loblaws has dropped their 50% reduction of soon to be out dated goods to 30%, saw it yesterday in Kanata Ont at Loblaws pic.twitter.com/GhZYnk3kda — 🇨🇦 K4C 🇨🇦 (@K4C) January 11, 2024

Thanks @FoodProfessor for the heads up on Loblaws ending their 50% off last day of sale goods . And my local Loblaws today, reductions were marked at 30%, but scanned at 50%. In the next few days there will only be 30% reductions. pic.twitter.com/tBn5Wkjl0q — Shmuel Kardash (@kardash_sam) January 12, 2024

Loblaws reduced their same day discounted items from 50% off to 30% off 🫠. Gotta love Galen Weston! pic.twitter.com/fDCbT4FujL — Kevin Lee (@BringBackLee) January 12, 2024