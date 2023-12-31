Local female hockey players excited about the start of the PWHL

Ariella Merlino, the goalie for the Windsor Southwest Wildcats U22 team, said she has been dreaming about a professional women's league coming to fruition. (Meg Roberts/CBC - image credit)

Local female players are gearing up to witness the first-ever Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) game set to start on Jan. 1.

The historic first season includes six teams — three in Canada and three in the United States — with a total of 72 total games.

"It's something I have been dreaming of for so long," said Ariella Merlino, the goalie for the Windsor Southwest Wildcats U22 team.

The Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., native moved to Mississauga, Ont., in Grade 10 to play in the Ontario Women's Hockey League and in Grade 11 committed to Syracuse University.

This league, she said, brings the chance for more women to play hockey following a university career.

Ariella Merlino, the goalie for the Windsor Southwest Wildcats U22 team, said she has been dreaming about a professional women's league coming to fruition.

Ariella Merlino, the goalie for the Windsor Southwest Wildcats U22 team, said she has been dreaming about a professional women's league coming to fruition. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

"You have an opportunity to play four years in university, whether that's American or Canadian, and that next thing is the Olympics. If you're in Canada that is 23 spots, now we have six full teams for way more spots," said Merlino, while waiting for practice at the Forest Glade Arena.

"I have always said my entire life, I want to play hockey as long as I possibly [can]. It's another goal we can strive for."

Impact on younger players

Merlino and her teammates know the impact these players can have on a younger generation of female hockey players.

Sixteen-year-old Southwest Wildcat Sophie Brush is most excited to see Natalie Spooner and Sarah Nurse play — names she says that are becoming increasingly more common in households across the country.

Canada forward Sarah Nurse (20) celebrates her goal against Sweden during second period quarterfinal IIHF Women's World Hockey Championship hockey action in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, April 13, 2023. The yet to be named Toronto franchise in the newly formed Professional Women’s Hockey League signed some big name talent on Wednesday. Canadian Olympians Nurse, Blayre Turnbull and Renata Fast have all agreed to terms on three-year contracts through the 2025-2026 season.

Canada forward Sarah Nurse celebrates her goal against Sweden during second period quarterfinal IIHF Women's World Hockey Championship hockey action in Brampton, Ont., April 13, 2023. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press )

"I know that at one point in life, those girls were the same as where I am now. They were young and they were just trying to work hard and make it to where they are now. Now that they have their names known, it should be something that everyone should be proud of."

Story continues

Women's game growing

With other women's hockey leagues folding in the past, there's added pressure on the PWHL — but the players say the appetite is there.

Last year, 2.7 million people in Canada watched the Olympic gold medal game in Beijing between the Canadian and U.S. women.

Emily Clark playing for Ottawa's PWHL franchise during a pre-season scrimmage in Utica, New York.

Emily Clark playing for Ottawa's PWHL franchise during a pre-season scrimmage in Utica, New York. (PWHL)

And ahead of the league's first game on New Year's Day, Toronto's team announced it had sold out all of its regular-season home games at Mattamy Athletic Centre, which seats about 2,600 spectators.

Merlino said she expects the interest to grow.

"People have never had the opportunity to watch women's hockey … Now that we have a league that plays for more than half of the year, it's an opportunity to show them that women's hockey is a very elite game, a very fast game and it's very interesting to watch," she said.

"I watch the NHL every night so now having this to watch … I am so excited for it."