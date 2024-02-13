Loews opens its latest luxury hotel in Arlington’s entertainment district. Take a look

Arlington’s largest hotel opened Tuesday after two years of construction.

Loews Arlington, a 21-story, 888-room luxury hotel at 888 Nolan Ryan Expressway, is the city’s second hotel owned by New York-based Loews. Live! by Loews opened across Randol Mill Road in 2019.

The hotel’s lobby, just steps from Globe Life Field, boasts chandeliers, shiny concrete floors, an island bar and coffee shop. Wood paneling, from walnut to birch, adorns the walls.

The lobby at the Loews Arlington Hotel

The rooms on higher floors feature direct views of Globe Life Field, AT&T Stadium and Fort Worth’s skyline, distant but still visible.

Luxury rooms also feature a living area with a wall mounted TV, couch and bar with floor-to-ceiling windows.

The hotel also features a spa, fitness center and a plethora of themed conference rooms

One of the conference rooms overlooking Choctaw Stadium at the Loews Arlington Hotel

Dallas-based architecture firm HKS , interior design firm Looney and Associates and JE Dunn construction worked on the project.

The hotel is the latest project in nearly $1 billion in new development in Arlington’s entertainment district, anchored by AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Field and the Six Flags theme parks. The National Medal of Honor Museum is going up near Choctaw Stadium and a Rangers-themed luxury apartment complex starts leasing in December.

During a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, company executives thanked former Arlington mayor Jeff Williams and current mayor Jim Ross for their work to bring the hotel to Arlington.

Ross also thanked his predecessor for his role in the project and said he feels the hotel is a wonderful addition to the city.

“This helps bring a center point to some of the stuff going on here in the entertainment district. Just a real beautiful, beautiful convention center hotel,” Ross said.

The two outdoor pools at the Loews Arlington Hotel

In addition to city leaders, company executives also thanked the Rangers for their participation in the project.

“We’ve never had partners like the Texas Rangers that really had a vision for this destination in Arlington that, you know, lo and behold, has come true.” said Alex Tisch, CEO of Loews Hotels & Co. “With the first hotel we figured out we liked each other and the way we operate, and now with this, which I a game changer for the market.

Neil Leibman, the Rangers president of business operations and chief operating officer, who lives in a suite at Live! by Loews, expressed his excitement that the hotel is open in time for the 2024 MLB All Star Game in Arlington.

“This is more than a relation. This is a partnership, a friendship,” he said.

Neil Leibman, the the Texas Rangers President of Business Operations and Chief Operating Officer, shakes hands with Alex Tisch, the President and CEO of Loews Hotels and Co

In addition to the conferences rooms, convention center and other amenities the hotel boasts, a pan Asian restaurant named Soy Cowboy is slated to open in the coming months.

Benjamin Berg head of the Berg hospitality group was in attendance for the hotels opening and told the Star-Telegram Soy Cowboy is the first partnership his hospitality group has had with a hotel.

The spa relaxation room at the Loews Arlington Hotel

A third Loews planned at the site of the Sheraton Hotel at 1500 Convention Center Dr.

“I think it’s a very unique spot in the world and we’re still evaluating what to do with that site,” Tisch said.

The fitness center at the Loews Arlington Hotel